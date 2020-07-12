MANSFIELD — One of the few farmers markets in the Attleboro area this summer opened up Saturday with a different time, new location and more than double the number of vendors.
The market, spearheaded by the local Flint Farm, will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot outside town hall, overlooking the town common.
Flint Farm produce, including fresh fruit and vegetables, will be for sale as well as goods from about a dozen vendors, Mary Lisk of Flint Farm said.
The vendors will be selling honey and honey products, numerous varieties of baked goods, dog items, jewelry, blooming baskets, masks and jams, Lisk said.
With the virus crisis, the market has had to adhere to strict regulations.
Social distancing will be maintained and masks are encouraged.
“We have to post signage. vendors have to wear masks and gloves and sanitize stations,” Lisk said.
Lisk said she was optimistic the market would be able to return despite the coronavirus.
“We’ve been pretty hopeful. Our farmstand is inside. I think the farmers market being outside definitely is helpful,” Lisk said.
Last year was the first year back for the market after a hiatus of about six years, and it also started in July.
“We thought it was good for our first summer back,” Lisk said. “The market went well. We had weeks where we were slammed.”
There were only five vendors last year and it was held Thursday afternoons in the town parking lot next to Mansfield Bank off North Main Street.
“We expanded this year and changed location,” Lisk said, explaining more room was needed for vendors and parking. “We are also hoping Saturday mornings make a difference when more people are able to get out and about.”
Some vendors will accept coupons.
The market will run through August but possibly in September, when its permit runs out.
A farmers market had been held on Saturdays in recent years on South Main Street (Route 140) across from the Xfinity Center at the MMAS Arts Center.
It involved Flint Farm and others, including arts and crafts and music, but a downtown market died out a handful of years ago until resurfacing last year.
The Flint family had begun the downtown market about 20 years ago.
The farm has been in town since 1868, celebrating its 150th anniversary two years ago. It is being run by the sixth generation of the Flint family.
For more information, email Lisk at marylisk444@gmail.com.
