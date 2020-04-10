Attleboro area residents should start getting their federal stimulus checks next week, deposited in their bank accounts.
Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 and chose direct deposit for their refund will automatically receive a payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each qualifying child, the Internal Revenue Service said Friday.
Individuals who receive Social Security retirement or disability benefits, or who receive Railroad Retirement benefits but didn’t file a return for 2019 or 2018, will automatically receive a payment in the “near future,” the IRS said.
Other area residents are reminded they can get their stimulus checks from the federal government directly deposited in their bank accounts by visiting the IRS website at irs.gov and securely forwarding account information, the IRS says.
That will also ensure stimulus checks are more promptly received.
Others will have to wait likely several weeks to receive their checks by mail, federal officials say.
Less of a delay will also help area residents avoid being scammed by con artists, pointed out state Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro.
She said the IRS website is “the only site they should respond to and report to and they should not respond to any other website or give their information anywhere else. If you’re a nonfiler, (authorities) are sure they’re going to try to scam these people. The fear is they’re going to get a lot of scam calls.”
The stimulus checks are part of the $2 trillion federal spending plan to help the country through the coronavirus crisis.
The government is prioritizing the first few waves of payments to low-income Americans and Social Security beneficiaries, tax officials say.
