DARTMOUTH -- Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has been ordered by a federal judge to test U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees held at his jail, as well as staff, for the coronavirus.
U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young on Thursday also ordered that no new detainees be transferred to the ICE center, which is part of the jail complex in Dartmouth.
The order came almost a week after an uprising by detainees at the facility, and advocates for them applauded it.
"The court ruled that the Bristol County sheriff and ICE likely have acted unconstitutionally and shown deliberate indifference to the substantial risk of serious harm posed by COVID-19 to the detainees in their care," Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston said in a statement.
The court specifically pointed to the sheriff's office's failure to conduct comprehensive testing or contact tracing, and its refusal to voluntarily consider release of any detainees, the group said.
"These key measures are important steps in addressing the very real life-or-death threats experienced by immigrants at Sheriff Hodgson’s facility," they said.
The group has filed a class action suit against Hodgson seeking the release of detainees at the ICE facility. To date, the suit has resulted in the release of 50 detainees.
In courts records, Hodgson has asked that no other detainees be released because social distancing is now possible at the facility. He noted that no ICE detainees have been infected with the highly contagious virus.
"I absolutely disagree with Judge Young's decision and have serious concerns and questions about the rationale behind his conclusion," Hodgson said in a tweet in response to the ruling.
"We feel he has far exceeded his authority and we have asked the Justice Department to seek a emergency stay and appeal in First Circuit," Hodgson said, referring to the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.
The sheriff added in a statement that guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention don't require testing of someone who has no symptoms. He also said the judge ignored safety protocols regarding extra cleaning and staff screening carried out at his facilities.
Hodgson said "immigrant activist groups" are targeting the ICE facility in Dartmouth and others across the country to attack immigration policy and seek the release of people who have been ordered deported.
"Detainees who have already been released under the judge's orders are mostly individuals who have been detained for committing serious and violent crimes in the community," Hodgson said.
Last Friday, there was a violent altercation between ICE detainees and staff at the facility, which prompted members of the state's Democratic congressional delegation and state Attorney General Maura Healey to call for an investigation.
Hodgson, a Republican who has been outspoken in his support of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, said the altercation occurred when 10 detainees refused to get tested for COVID-19.
But Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, the executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, said the detainees were being moved to a medical wing where they feared being exposed to infection from people in the unit.
The sheriff said detainees caused extensive damage to the facility by ripping washing machines and pipes off the wall and breaking windows.
