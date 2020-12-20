ATTLEBORO -- The Santa Shop has been a holiday tradition for 23 years at Bishop Feehan High School, with students gathering gifts for area children.
Given the pandemic, this year was naturally different, but students still managed to help bring the Christmas spirit to families.
The event usually comes to fruition with parents picking up wrapped gifts to give to their children Christmas morning.
Because of COVID-19, the Catholic school had to issue gift certificates instead of presents. A total of $35,000 was raised, helping more than 300 children.
The annual drive ended Dec. 11 in the school's auxiliary gymnasium.
