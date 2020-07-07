PLAINVILLE — It was the state’s first gaming venue when casinos became legal five years ago.
Now, Plainridge Park Casino will be the first to reopen as the state eases emergency shutdown rules brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Plainridge will officially open its doors at 8 a.m. Wednesday after working out health and safety precautions.
Gov. Charlie Baker gave gambling venues the OK to welcome patrons Monday under Phase 3 of the statewide reopening plan.
The state’s other casinos in Everett and Springfield won’t open until next week.
While live racing resumed at Plainridge’s harness track on Sunday, patrons will find some changes when the casino reopens.
Dining options will be limited and the on-site restaurants Slacks, Flutie’s Sports Pub and Revolution Lounge will remain closed, as will the gift shop, valet, Dark Horse Bar, trackside and second floor.
Dunkin’ Donuts, Smash Burger and Slice will be open but all food and beverages must be consumed in designated areas.
There will be limited capacity on the gaming floor and the number of slot machines will be limited, as well. Floor decals, plexiglass and signs will enforce social distancing guidelines.
“While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority,” Lance George, vice president and general manager, said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.