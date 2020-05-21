FOXBORO
Under a cloudless blue sky, over a swath of brilliant green grass and framed by the shadow of Gillette Stadium, a small group of volunteers planted a field of red, white and blue Thursday afternoon.
For the past decade, the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund has paid tribute during Memorial Day weekend to those fallen in combat.
The nonprofit group has gathered a team of volunteers to plant more than 37,000 American flags at the Boston Common. Each flag represents a soldier from Massachusetts who has lost his or her life since the Revolutionary War. Current and former Patriots players, cheerleaders and team mascot Pat Patriot have participated in this event over the past few years.
This year, however, due to the cornonavirus pandemic, that hasn’t been possible and the placing of flags on the Common was canceled.
Instead, the group has asked for volunteers to help keep this tradition alive in cities and towns across the state, starting at Patriot Place. In parking lot No. 5, 2,552 small flags were planted, representing service members from the town of Foxboro who have given their lives since the nation’s beginning.
Donna Spigarolo, spokeswoman for the Kraft family, New England Patriots and New England Revolution, said the flags will stay up through Wednesday.
Foxboro Veterans Services Officer Ally Rodriguez was one of the participants.
“This does mean a lot,” the Army veteran said. “Many times this holiday is forgotten. People think it’s just about backyard barbecues, and it’s not.”
Volunteers included alumni and ambassadors of Project 351, a nonprofit group that promotes community engagement by middle school students in every city and town in Massachusetts.
George Potenza, 14, a freshman at Foxboro High, said he was there because “it’s really important we remember our service members, because of what they fight for.
“They fight for our freedom in this country. It’s very important they know we care about them serving for us.”
Aleesah Dam, 13, an eighth-grader at Ahern Middle School, said it was “inspiring to put up all these flags.”
To support the local effort, area residents are also being asked to participate in a “Virtual Flag Garden.” They can do that by printing an American flag from the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund website and placing it in windows over Memorial Day weekend, along with any available flags on front lawns. Once the flag has been planted, volunteers are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtag #HeroesFlagGarden.
