MANSFIELD
The coronavirus pandemic may have altered the work of local volunteers who erected the Field of Honor on South Common over the weekend, but it did not alter their spirit.
For the sixth year, organizers and volunteers put up rows of American flags near the Keach Memorial on West Street on Saturday in time for Memorial Day, which is next Monday.
This year’s display has almost 400 flags to honor military veterans and first responders who by their actions and lives have honored the flag.
A banner says, “Mansfield is America Strong.”
The display was in danger of not being erected this year due to the pandemic, Jeri Rumsis, the founder and chair of the organizing committee, said Monday.
“Given the climate and the way people feel, we went ahead with it and did it for the community,” Rumsis said.
In previous years, local Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts have been invited to help the organizers and volunteers assemble the flags at the Elks Lodge on North Main Street.
After setting up the display, the group would have a ceremony and take a photo before returning to the Elks for a luncheon.
But because of the COVID-19 crisis, the Scouts could not attend and the flags were assembled by volunteers at the site. They wore masks and kept proper distances. The luncheon and group photo were canceled, Rumsis said.
However, the pandemic did not affect the community spirit of those who erected the flags, which measure 3--by-5-feet and fly atop 7 1/2-foot white flagstaffs, Rumsis said.
Looking at the flag display evokes emotions about the meaning behind each flag and the veterans they honor, Rumsis said.
“Every one of those flags has a story. It means something to someone. It’s important that we remember that,” she said.
Sponsors paid $30 for the vast majority of the flags, she said, and the funds benefit an array of veterans and community programs.
Funds have paid for a range of services including housing assistance for veterans, bedding for a veteran’s home, a service dog for a veteran and medical mass casualty bags for police and firefighters, in addition to grants for students entering the military.
The display will remain until June 13.
Flags may be taken home by the sponsor when the display is taken down. Ones that are donated back to organizers are sent to troops who deployed in defense of the country.
