A corrections officer at the Dartmouth House of Correction has tested positive for the coronavirus, the fifth staff member to do so in over a month.
The Bristol County Sheriff’s office released the update in a press release Tuesday. “He’s feeling fine,” Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said. “It’s encouraging he’s feeling well and we hope he makes a full, quick recovery.”
The corrections officer works the third shift at the Dartmouth complex. He was last at the facility on April 13, when he worked alone in a control room, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was off the next two days and reported to a COVID-19 testing site last Thursday. He received a positive test result the next day, according to the sheriff’s office.
Advocates for prisoners have demanded the release of inmates to reduce the chance of contracting the highly-contagious virus behind bars.
Lawsuits have been filed in federal courts and the state Supreme Judicial Court. The state SJC has ordered court hearings for the release of some inmates throughout the state.
No one incarcerated in a Bristol County corrections facility has tested positive for the virus and seven with symptoms have all tested negative, according to the sheriff’s office.
Last month, a nurse who worked at the Women’s Center in the Dartmouth complex tested positive. She has recovered and returned to duty, according to the sheriff office.
A K9 Officer who tested positive a few weeks ago and a corrections officer who tested positive earlier this month is due to turn to duty Tuesday.
A mental health professional who also tested positive is feeling well and expected to return soon.
Over the past month, Hodgson said he has instituted many protocols to protect inmates and staff from contracting the coronavirus.
All employees were given masks that must be worn inside the secure perimeter of the facilities. All inmates have also been given masks, according to the sheriff’s office.
All areas of the facility are cleaned and disinfected daily on every shift and staff members and new inmates are screened before entering the buildings.
In-person visitation, according to the sheriff, has been suspended to limit the number of people coming in and out of the facilities.
“The precautions we’ve taken are working, and the staff has been amazing,” Hodgson said.
“Our essential workers leave their families every day and come to work. From the security staff to food services, health care, maintenance — everyone has been amazing during these extremely challenging times,” he said.
