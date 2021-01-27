ATTLEBORO — A fight to establish a coronavirus test site in Attleboro has hit a financial stalemate as state and city officials have not been able to come to terms on how to pay for the effort.
They have a site, the Attleboro YMCA, and they have a healthcare company, Manet Community Health Center Inc., to administer the program, but the stumbling block is money.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said the eight-week program, which would be open one day a week, would cost $70,000 for the entire period.
It would mirror the state’s Stop the Spread program because it would be free with no appointments or referrals needed.
A “no barrier” program is essential to encouraging participation, he said.
And participation is key to ending the spread of coronavirus, especially in The Sun Chronicle area which has been in the state’s coronavirus red zone for four consecutive weeks, with Attleboro itself in the red zone for 10 consecutive weeks.
The red zone represents the highest rates of infection.
Hawkins was hoping Attleboro would pay for it with some of its $1.3 million in federal CARES Act money to simplify the process and get the center up and running quickly.
Mayor Paul Heroux said when he was first approached about the plan he volunteered to chip in $10,000 to $20,000.
But he does not think the city should pay for it all.
Heroux said he’s willing to use CARES Act money to pay for Attleboro residents, but that other communities should use their CARES Act money to pay for their residents.
“I am willing to pay 100 percent of the tests for Attleboro residents only, using Attleboro CARES money,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “I am not going to use any Attleboro CARES money to pay for tests for residents from other communities.”
Other communities should pay for their own residents, he said.
Hawkins said each test costs $58.
Of that amount, $48 goes to the provider, Manet Health, and $10 would go to the YMCA for cleaning purposes.
By contrast, Sturdy Memorial Hospital charges $150 a test for those without insurance.
Referrals and appointments are needed at the hospital.
The issue arose after the state declined to set up a Stop the Spread testing site in Attleboro as it has in other major population centers in Southeastern Massachusetts, including Fall River and New Bedford. They both got more than one.
Neither of the two cities in northern Bristol County, Attleboro and Taunton, got Stop the Spread sites.
Hawkins and state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, spearheaded an effort to locate a test site in Attleboro after the state refused to add one more.
Heroux said another discussion was to be held on Wednesday, but was cancelled by Hawkins.
Hawkins said he believed further discussion wouldn’t yield any results so he called off the online meeting.
However, Heroux said he has two suggestions to make the plan work.
He said each community could be billed by Manet for each of their residents or Attleboro could bill the other communities.
Both instances would be governed by a “memorandum of understanding.”
But if other communities are to pay, the boards of selectmen in each town has to approve and that will take some time, Hawkins said.
He and his group have been pushing for an immediate set up.
“This is a critical situation,” he said. “We need to do it now.”
Other towns have been approached, but there are no commitments yet, Hawkins said.
Hawkins noted that some residents are going to McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, just over the city line, to get tested.
However, it doesn’t do the towns in this region any good because they don’t get the data, he said.
Time is critical, he said.
“Let’s do this together, now,” Hawkins said. “Time is of the essence.”
