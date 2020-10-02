ATTLEBORO — First the good news.
The city firefighter stricken with coronavirus has improved.
On Wednesday he was listed in “serious” condition at Rhode Island Hospital.
“He’s doing much, much better,” Fire Chief Scott Lachance told The Sun Chronicle late Thursday afternoon. “He’s getting around on his own and we’re optimistic that he will be discharged soon.”
Meanwhile, there have been no additional positive tests for the virus in the fire department.
On Wednesday it was reported that nine firefighters and two dispatchers had contracted the disease.
The infections were confined largely to one shift, according to the chief.
Lachance said the other 10 individuals who tested positive and showed mild or no symptoms are all feeling better as well.
“I’m pretty confident we have it under control,” Lachance said.
He praised Mayor Paul Heroux, union president Paul Jacques and the firefighters for their combined efforts.
“The mayor has been super supportive and we’ve all been working together,” he said.
Jacques issued a statement via email.
“Local 848 has been working with Fire Chief Lachance to ensure all members are tested and cared for,” he said noting firefighters are on the front lines of the pandemic daily and are constantly exposed to potentially ill people. “The health and safety of our firefighters, their families and the residents of Attleboro remains our top priority.”
He said the city can expect full service despite the outbreak.
“The same level of professional service provided to the citizens of Attleboro has and will not change,” Jacques said.
Lachance said he’s beginning to plan for the coming cold weather months with the focus on how to handle the virus going forward.
“I’m just concerned this may become a way of life over the winter,” he said.
He said regular testing to head off an outbreak may be an option.
No final plan has been put in place.
The bad news, which was also made public on Wednesday, is that Attleboro slipped into the coronavirus red zone after edging toward it for weeks.
The increasing incidence of the disease in the city could reflect the overall increasing incidence of the disease statewide, the mayor said.
Being in the red zone means the city has the highest incidence of the disease as assessed under the state’s color-coded ranking system.
To be in the red zone a town or city must attain a daily average of more than eight new cases per 100,000 population for a 14-day period.
Attleboro’s average was 9.3.
The outbreak at the fire department may have helped push the city over that edge.
Heroux along with two members of the personnel department, two members of the health department, two members of the school department along with the fire chief and police chief will meet with the state’s COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team to plan the next steps for the city.
The news overall for The Sun Chronicle’s 10-town circulation area was also good.
Only two communities, Attleboro and Norton, recorded higher incidences of the disease.
Attleboro went from 7.6 cases per day at the yellow level, to 9.3 cases per day at the red level.
Norton went from green to yellow or an average of 2.5 cases a day to five cases a day.
Yellow is the second highest rate of the disease and green is the third highest rate.
Meanwhile, Wrentham which was in the red zone last week, was able to reduce its number of cases, pushing the town into the yellow zone. It moved from an average of 12 daily cases to seven.
Plainville, which was in the red zone two weeks ago moved into the grey zone, or the zone with the lowest rate of the disease, with an average of 3.1 cases, down from seven last week and 8.6 the week before.
Seekonk remained in the yellow zone.
Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro and Rehoboth all remained in the green zone.
Norfolk remained in the grey zone.
