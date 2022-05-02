ATTLEBORO — The residents of Attleboro will get to celebrate Independence Day with a bang this year as they so often have in the past.
After a two-year hiatus because of coronavirus, the annual fireworks show is coming back.
And it’s not just fireworks that will make the spring and summer feel normal again.
The Memorial Day parade will be back along with, as previously reported, the Expo for the Senses.
The Expo is slated for from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 25 in downtown.
And of course, the weekly Attleboro Farmers Market at O’Connell Field in Capron Park will also be back Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11.
Fireworks have been scheduled for Friday, July 1, at Hayward Field with a rain date of Tuesday, July 5.
The display will be 25 minutes long.
City Council Administrator Virginia Stuart-Becker said she’s working on getting food trucks for the event.
DJ Nate Adams will supply music for a festive atmosphere.
“We’re very excited to do it again,” Stuart-Becker said.
The display will cost $22,000 but the entire show costs around $40,000 when pay for police, fire and other city workers is added in.
There’s only about $27,000 in the fireworks fund from two years ago, so to help with the cost the city council appropriated another $25,000 in a recent vote.
Taxpayer funds
It was the first time in recent memory, or perhaps ever, that taxpayer money was appropriated for the display.
Usually the fireworks are funded solely by donations.
Stuart-Becker said money raised this year, as always, will go to pay for next year’s display.
She said Willow Tree and Leach Garner have made generous donations to get next year’s fund started.
The Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. on May 30.
There’s a slight change in the route to make it easier for some elderly residents to view it.
The parade will start as usual at Mechanic Street and head south on North Main Street.
It usually takes a right on County Street, but it won’t do that this year.
The parade will cross over the intersection at Park Street and will continue down South Main Street past the assisted living facility Christopher Heights to Wall Street, where it will take a right.
Veterans Department Director Ben Quelle said the change was made so residents at Christopher Heights will be able to sit outside and watch.
In addition, a small amount of money will be saved on police details needed for the parade, he said.
The parade will then proceed to County and take a left on County and continue to Capron Park where it will end.
There will be bands, including the Attleboro High School marching band, antique cars, antique military vehicles, at least three floats, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Attleboro High School national champion cheerleaders, to name just a few.