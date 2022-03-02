NORTH ATTLEBORO — Nearly a year and a half after its first public hearing, the town’s first legal marijuana dispensary is ready to open — almost.
Native Sun, which has refurbished the former headquarters of contractor J.E. Case on South Washington Street (Route 1), just south of Emerald Square, over the last 10 months, had set its sights on a January launch.
Now, according to Christina Alario, marketing manager for Brighton-based Native Sun Holdings, that’s changed to “as soon as we’re able.” The company currently holds a provisional license from the state Cannabis Control Commission.
“We are approaching the final stages of the licensing process ... with our grand opening celebration slated for April 20,” she said.
It’s been a long and winding road, as Alario outlined in a series of emailed responses to questions from The Sun Chronicle.
“Opening a new dispensary is a lengthy process. Being the first cannabis business to open in North Attleboro, there were a lot of conversations to work through with the town. Every municipality is different and there are always unforeseen challenges to work through when it comes to licensing and construction. There are a lot of moving parts to the overall process — it just takes time,” she said.
But the company — which also has a retail outlet in Hudson — was committed to its location on Route 1.
“We loved the North Attleboro area from the beginning and it was a great spot to help us expand our reach to Bristol County...,” Alario said. “It’s a busy, growing and diverse community we knew we could deliver a better cannabis experience to.
“We were pretty determined to find a spot that put us in an easily accessible, central location for our customers. It’s part of breaking the stigma surrounding this industry as well — being tucked away, out-of-sight doesn’t feel super welcoming or provide a sense of normalcy.”
Alario said the company wants to “create a space where anyone feels comfortable coming in and asking questions — even if they’re not planning on making a purchase.”
“We’re committed to making a positive impact on the community through volunteering, financial support, and hiring,” she added.
Native Sun has joined with Bailey’s Team, a regional non-profit organization that supports individuals with autism and their families. It’s also organizing volunteers for the annual Keep North Attleboro Beautiful town-wide cleanup May 7.
Alario said Native Sun has gotten a warm welcome to North Attleboro. “We get locals knocking on our doors every day wondering when we’ll be open,” she said.
It’s not just potential customers who are anxious to see the store up and running. Town officials are anticipating a new source of revenue — above and beyond sales and property taxes — when the retail operation opens. Under its host agreement with the town, Native Sun will turn over 3 percent of its gross revenue to local coffers. Town Manager Michael Borg has told town council members there was no way to tell what that amount might be.
However, the host agreement system is under scrutiny with several bills pending on Beacon Hill intended to modify the system that some say is unfair and one-sided.
And, Alario notes, some towns are shifting away from that model.
“Northampton was the first city to do away with the 3% Impact Fee for cannabis businesses last year. As cities and towns continue to welcome the industry into their communities and learn more about how we operate, we think we’ll see more and more places follow Northampton’s lead,” she said.
Native Sun North Attleboro will be a retail-only location, Alario said, but the company will have a cultivation facility in Fitchburg up and running early next year where the it will grow and process its own line of cannabis products.
At just over 2,300 square feet, Native Sun will have one of the largest dispensary sales floors in the state.
“We will have between 40 and 45 employees once we’re fully staffed,” Alario said, adding that they’ll be able to serve up to 1,400 customers a day.
Security will be tight, she said. The facility is monitored 24/7 by a state-of-the-art security system and cameras, and the entrance is always locked, even when the store is open.
“Every customer and visitor has to be buzzed in and their ID is scanned before they are able to enter the sales floor,” Alario said. “We also already have a great relationship with the North Attleboro Police Department, who have been nothing but welcoming as we work to get open.”