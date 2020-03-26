When Plainville paramedic Peter Rubino rolls up with his crew to treat someone who may have the coronavirus, he concentrates on the job at hand.
"You always have it in the back of your mind, but that's part of the job," Rubino, a five-year veteran with three years in as a paramedic, said.
It's in these situations that his training kicks in.
"We're always doing training," Rubino said Thursday. "We know what to do."
The town had two confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.
As more people are checked as more testing becomes available, public health officials say they expect the number of cases to rise.
The virus has changed the game for firefighters, paramedics, police officers, doctors and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic, which has killed thousands worldwide.
"We're always cautious," Rubino said, "but now you have to be on your A-game."
There have been contagious viruses before and fire officials have always dealt with victims' infectious body fluids as part of the job.
Plainville Fire Capt. Michael Struss, a 20-year veteran and paramedic who is the department's emergency medical services coordinator, said he remembers working when the H1N1 flu virus was spreading 10 years ago.
But Struss said there was a vaccine for that.
The coronavirus has no vaccine and fear of its spread has forced the state to declare a state of emergency, shutter businesses, close schools and advise residents to largely stay in their homes and keep a safe distance from others.
"We've prepared for it, but it's definitely hitting the community harder than anything we've ever seen before. This is one of those black swan scenarios," Struss said, referring to a rare and unpredictable event.
Because of the dangerousness of the coronavirus, police, firefighters and other frontline medical personnel have changed their practices to prevent getting infected themselves and spreading it to others.
At the start of every shift, firefighters have to have their temperature and other vital signs checked before washing in the decontamination room.
All other visitors are also checked.
Dispatchers have been trained to ask questions about symptoms and foreign travel and the information is given to the crew before they arrive for their shifts.
As a paramedic, Rubino said he puts on the protective gown, gloves, goggles and mask to assess a patient, who is asked to come to the door if possible.
"I just take precautions. I go in pretty much solo just to limit the exposure to the other members," Rubino said.
After assessing the patient, other emergency medical technicians will suit up to assist if the situation calls for it before the ride to the hospital, Rubino and Struss said.
"If there is any suspicion, you have to take the precautions," Struss said, adding that crews took the extra safety measures with a patient who returned from overseas.
When the crew returns, they go to the "decon" room and also clean and decontaminate the ambulance and other apparatus.
"We normally decon the ambulance but now we take extra precautions and extra care," Struss said.
Rubino added that the crews do "the fine tuning, getting every little crevice."
Then it's ready for the next emergency run, whatever that may be.
The uniforms go in the washer and dryer in rooms off the decontamination room.
Some of the firefighters used to wear their uniforms home after finishing their shifts. But concern about the spread of the coronavirus has changed all that.
"We don't wear our uniforms home because if we do we bring it home to our families," Struss said.
And for those on the front line, they want to keep the public, themselves and their families safe.
