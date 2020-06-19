Five inmates in Bristol County correctional facilities tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week, the Bristol County sheriff’s office said Friday.
Four are currently being kept in medical isolation and one was released because the inmate’s sentence was concluded, according to Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the office.
Before being released, the office notified the person picking the inmate up from the correctional facility as well as the state Department of Public Health.
The department then notifies the local health department of the community to which the inmate is returning, Darling said.
The new cases brings to 47 the number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those who have been infected, 30 have recovered and were returned to the general inmate population while five have been released because their sentences were concluded, Darling said.
Twelve, including the five new cases, remain in medical isolation and are being closely monitored by the medical team, he said.
In the past week, no Bristol County staff members were infected. Four staff members remain away from the facility recovering while 37 have returned to duty, Darling said.
One staff member, a health care professional for a contracted mental health provider, left the sheriff’s office after recovering and now works for a health care facility in Dartmouth, he said.
All inmates in medical isolation and all staff members currently away from the facility are expected to make full recoveries over the coming weeks, Darling added.
He said visitation, which was suspended due to the pandemic, will hopefully resume soon based on guidance from the governor’s office, the state Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
