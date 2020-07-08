The 10-community Sun Chronicle area added five more deaths to its coronavirus toll over the last seven days along with 30 new cases, bringing the totals to 140 and 1,877, respectively.
But the numbers are not following the steady decline seen statewide. The local numbers are inconsistent and move up and down from week to week.
They have ranged from two to six new deaths a week and from eight to 45 new cases a week since June 10.
Statewide, the number of deaths and cases have fallen for 10 consecutive weeks.
Last week there were 138 confirmed deaths and 1,015 confirmed new cases.
Those are down from 1,170 deaths and 16,976 cases reported in week six of the pandemic.
We’re now in week 17.
On June 1, the state began reporting the number of confirmed and probable deaths and cases every week and the totals for each of those have also fallen for the last four weeks. Deaths went from 442 to 173 last week and cases fell from 3,317 to 1,395.
Important markers statewide have fallen consistently week to week as well.
State officials closely monitor the number of hospitalizations, for example.
On Wednesday the number was 662. That number has fallen every week since the high point on April 27 when the number was 3,892.
The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units is also closely watched.
On Wednesday, it was 102. That number has fallen every week since the high point of 1,089 on May 1.
Likewise the number of those on ventilators has fallen every week since the state began reporting the numbers on June 5, when it was 289.
On Wednesday it was down to 49.
At Sturdy Memorial Hospital, the number of virus patients in the ICU as of Wednesday’s report was one, with a total of six in the hospital.
On April 20 it had five coronavirus patients in the ICU and 54 overall.
The most coronavirus patients Sturdy has had in the ICU, according to the state, was nine, which happened on multiple days.
As for nursing homes, 63 percent of all deaths statewide have occured in them.
On Wednesday, the number of nursing home deaths for the previous seven days was 93, the first time it has been under 100 in many weeks.
A month ago, on June 10, it was 214.
The number of nursing home cases has also plummeted.
On Wednesday the number of new cases for the last seven days was 154. One month ago it was 741.
