Attleboro’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic grew by five Friday, bringing its total to 27, and cases topped 900 in the 10-town Sun Chronicle circulation area.
Plainville recorded its first death, bringing the total in the region to 33.
The number of new cases for the area came in at 39, a little less than half the 83 reported on Thursday, which was the highest total to date.
The total is 904.
At the state level, the number of new deaths and new cases remained high with 196 and 2,877, respectively. That brought the totals to 2,556 and 50,969.
The case total includes ones not reported since April 13.
The daily count of 2,877 reflects only Friday’s case count.
The daily totals are the second highest number of deaths and cases so far.
The greatest daily number of deaths was 221 on Wednesday and the greatest number of new cases was 3,079 on Thursday.
Cases not previously reported skewed the county numbers higher with Bristol County reporting 516 new cases and Norfolk County reporting 438 new cases.
Those numbers include cases dating from April 13.
Bristol reported 17 new deaths for a total of 126 and Norfolk reported 33 new deaths for a total of 368.
Deaths in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes hit a total of 1,429, which is 56 percent of all deaths.
The state’s Department of Public Health is tracking the number of workers and residents in those facilities who have tested positive.
That number is 9,184, spread through 289 facilities. That’s an average of 31 per facility.
In Attleboro, the Golden Living Center on George Street has more than 30 cases; Garden Place Health Care on Pleasant Street, Life Care on Park Street and Pleasant Street Rest Home on Pleasant Street were all estimated to have between 10 and 30 cases.
Madonna Manor in North Attleboro was reported to have more than 30 cases.
