ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases in city schools increased by six over the last week, according to information posted on the school department’s website.
The six new cases include five students and one staff member, bringing the total number over a four-week period to 19. Last week there were seven new cases. Overall the schools have averaged a little under five cases a week.
The 18 students testing positive equals three-tenths of 1 percent of the approximately 6,000 students in the system.
The post showed that all the cases stem from sources “outside the school day.” There were a total of 111 “close contacts” discovered as a result of the six new cases. Those numbers include 95 students and 16 staff members.
Out of those, 63 students were exposed during the school day and another 32 were exposed outside the school day.
All 16 staff members were exposed during the school day.
The news comes as the state experienced its worst week of new cases since the week ending May 30, which was Week 11 of the pandemic.
That week, there were 4,639 new cases. For the week ending Oct. 3 there were 4,255 probable and confirmed new cases.
Out of than number there were 273 probable cases and 3,982 confirmed cases.
The greatest number of new cases, 16,976, was reported in Week 6 of the pandemic, which ended April 25.
Cases declined weekly after that, reaching a low point in Week 16, which ended July 4. There were just 1,395 new cases at that point, 380 probable and 1,015 confirmed.
After that, numbers slowly increased.
The new school cases were reported for the week ending on Oct. 2, the same day Mayor Paul Heroux met online with state health officials after the city slipped into the coronavirus “red zone.” Red is the worst of the four categories in the state’s color-coded map of communities, signifying an average of more than eight cases daily per 100,000 population for 14 days.
The city averaged 9.3 cases per day over 14 days. Twelve cases in the fire department many have helped push it into the red zone.
State officials offered the city help in a number of areas, but did not impose any mandates, the mayor said.
Heroux noted that state officials do not recommend changing the school department’s hybrid system of teaching until more data is recorded.
Under the hybrid system, students alternate between in-person and remote learning.
School Superintendent David Sawyer was expected to address the matter at the school board meeting Monday night.
Last week he said a number of considerations would be included in any recommendations he makes.
“In evaluating the data we will consider the safety of students and staff, the impact on families, and of course student learning,” he said. “We will continue to persist in our efforts to meet the needs of our students in a manner that is both safe and effective. We will keep families informed as the situation develops over the next few weeks.”
School officials continue to urge that anyone, students or staff members, who feel ill should stay at home.
