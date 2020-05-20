FOXBORO -- Volunteers will be planting 2,552 flags in a Patriot Place parking lot Thursday to honor all the men and women from town who have lost their lives defending the country since the Revolutionary War.
Volunteers will include alumni and ambassadors of Project 351, a nonprofit that promotes community engagement from middle school students in every city and town in the state.
The "flag garden" will be planted in parking lot No. 5 starting at noon and will be on display through Thursday, May 28. Social distancing will be enforced during the planting process.
The initiative, announced Wednesday, is sponsored by the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Kraft Family Foundation. It's being carried out in conjunction with the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund.
The fund is also asking people to participate in a “virtual flag garden” by placing a printed version of an American flag in their home and other windows over Memorial Day weekend, along with any available flags on front lawns.
Once the flag has been planted or displayed, people are encouraged to post it on social media using the hashtag #HeroesFlagGarden.
The initiative is in lieu of the event held by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund over the past decade in which the nonprofit gathers a team of volunteers to plant more than 37,000 American flags at the Boston Common.
Each flag represented a soldier from Massachusetts who lost his or her life while defending the country since the Revolutionary War. Current and former Patriots players, cheerleaders and mascot Pat Patriot have participated in this event over the past few years.
However, it was canceled this year due to coronavirus restrictions regarding social distancing.
To learn more about the Patriot Place initiative or to print out an American flag, visit www.massmilitaryheroes.org.
(0) comments
