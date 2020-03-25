ATTLEBORO — “Don’t flush the wipes” is the message blared in headlines from New York to Los Angeles and from Providence to Miami, and it’s the same here.
With people living in dread fear of coronavirus, they’re using sanitizing wipes to clean everything from butts to babies to banisters.
But then they make a big mistake — they flush them.
Wipes don’t break down like toilet paper and they clog sewer pipes, lift stations and other equipment. That leads to backups, and nobody wants that kind of contamination on their bathroom floor added to the rapidly spreading coronavirus floating in the air or resting on doorknobs.
The number of cases in Massachusetts increased by 679 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,838 — a 59 percent increase in cases in just one day. Fifteen people have died.
The New York Times reported that flushing wipes has become a nationwide problem in the wake of the virulent virus.
“The result has been a coast-to-coast surge in backed-up sewer lines and overflowing toilets, according to plumbers and public officials, who have pleaded with Americans to spare the nation’s pipes from further strain,” the paper reported Saturday.
Part of the problem stems from a shortage of toilet paper, thanks to hoarders who’ve laid waste to store stocks.
Some people have been forced to use wipes and paper towels as a result.
There was even a story about people who tore up T-shirts to clean themselves and then flushed them.
Flushing any of those items is bad. Don’t do it.
All should be thrown into the trash.
Mayor Paul Heroux echoed all of that in a post on the city’s website.
“As you are keeping your personal areas clean, please do not dispose of so-called disposable cleaning wipes down the toilet,” he said. “They are not biodegradable and they clog our city’s wastewater filtration process.”
In addition to the potential for backups, fixing damaged wastewater equipment is expensive, Heroux said.
“That costs all of us more in repairs. Please dispose of these wipes in the rubbish. The same thing with personal wipes used on your body,” the mayor said.
