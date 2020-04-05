The municipal parking lot on Sanford Street in Attleboro saw a steady stream of donations for the city’s food pantries on Saturday and the donors didn’t even need to leave their vehicles.
Instead, members of the city council, all wearing masks and gloves, took the food donations from the trunks or back seats of the vehicles and thanked the donors as they pulled away.
“This is awesome. I am so proud of this community,” said City Councilor Jay DiLisio after several cars passed through the drive-through food drive donation line, which was marked by orange construction cones around the YMCA’s parking lot.
Many donors praised the way in which the food drive was organized.
“It’s a safe way and a great way to help my neighbors,” said Roberta Williams of Mansfield. “I thought it was a practical idea, given that you need to keep your distance from people.”
Kyle Sullivan of Attleboro concurred: “This is great; this is the best way to do it, minimizing person-to-person contact. Everyone needs to come together and support one another like this.”
The food drive, which will benefit the Hebron Food Pantry, St. Theresa’s Food Pantry and the St. Joseph’s Food Cellar, was organized by past and present city elected officials in less than a week’s time.
Both DiLisio and former city councilor Heather Porreca reached out to Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, with the concept for a drive-thru food drive, albeit on two different days, and with neither DiLisio nor Porreca knowing the other had the same idea.
Feeney was quick to respond to DiLisio and Porreca’s proposal.
“Once I got the two different text messages from them, I knew we were in an urgent situation and we needed to come together quickly,” said Feeney, who was also present at the food drive, wearing a mask and gloves.
With the unemployment rate rising due to various companies closing down because of COVID-19 concerns, there has been increased demand at area food pantries over the recent weeks.
According to Hebron Food Pantry director Michelle Burch, more than 100 new people have come to the food pantry in March alone, with 35 more new people added in just the past week.
Unfortunately, Burch predicted, the number of needy families in the area will continue to rise.
“We’re going through a lot more food because we’re trying to put more of the basic food items for people in their bags,” Burch said.
As with the “non-contact” procedure in which the city councilors accepted the food pantry donations, Hebron’s volunteers have taken similar measures in their reorganized donation process.
Before, people would come into the food pantry to select their items, but now, Burch and her volunteers are preparing their patrons’ bags of food beforehand and dropping it off curbside.
Burch said that 15 new volunteers have come to aid the regular volunteer group of 60.
