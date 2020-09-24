NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The 13th annual North Attleboro Junior Football Food Drive will combine for the seventh straight year with state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier’s “A Day of Caring” on Saturday to collect for Lenore’s Food Pantry.
The food drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community School on South Washington Street. A front-end loader will be parked in front of the school to collect the food donations.
The drive is being held to replenish the shelves at the pantry.
Cash donations will also be accepted.
The pantry is seeking donations of cereal, soups, juice boxes or bottles, canned vegetables, meat, fish and sauces, rice and pasta, canned pasta meals, peanut butter, jelly, fluff, ketchup, mustard, relish, mayonnaise, and salad dressings.
Toiletries such as toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soaps and feminine products are also being sought in addition to paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, diapers, laundry detergent and cleaning products.
Town officials say this year has been extremely difficult for many families due to the coronavirus pandemic and the donations are badly needed to help the less fortunate in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.