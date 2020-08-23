In another sign of the impact the virus crisis has had on the Attleboro area, Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative has served more than 4,300 meals in Attleboro and Norton since late June to students in need.
Grab & go pre-packaged food is available for youths at four local sites at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday: Attleboro High School, Rathbun Willard Drive; Attleboro Housing, Carlon Street; Briggs Playground, East Street; and Norton Glen, Norton Glen Terrace, Norton.
Meals will continue to be served through mid-September to help address school re-opening delays.
Any child 18 and under can receive a meal and no registration or ID is required. Families are able to walk up or drive up to sites.
Additional meal sites across the state can be found at www.meals4kids.org/summer.
The local program is run in coordination with Project Bread, a statewide anti-hunger organization.
"We began serving meals the day after schools closed, to ensure that children and families would not face a hunger gap,” said Lisa Piscatelli, executive director of Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative. “During this crisis, we have seen our community organizations come together and help families utilize meals programs and resources across the board. It’s important to us that we address the broader needs of families during this crisis.”
Food insecurity for many families across the state has risen sharply due to the coronavirus, according to Project Bread, which points out one in five children are experiencing food insecurity -- nearly doubling pre-pandemic numbers.
“We know firsthand how important these meals are to so many families trying to stay healthy right now,” said Erin McAleer, president of Project Bread.
In addition to serving nutritious meals with fresh produce, Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative is sending home activity bags, such as cooking kits, and will provide backpacks for students returning to school in the fall.
Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333) operates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m, Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.