DARTMOUTH -- For the first time, an inmate at the Bristol County jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, and one of the corrections officers assigned to guard him at the hospital has as well, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.
The Dartmouth House of Correction inmate was tested April 30 after being sent to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford the day before for a preexisting medical condition, according to Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
The inmate received notice of the positive test last Friday and returned to the jail. He is housed in a single cell in the medical unit and is being closely monitored by health care professionals, Darling said.
The medical team has been continuously assessing the unit he was held in before being transported to St. Luke's, and no inmates in it have reported symptoms linked to COVID-19, according to Darling.
Prior to the inmate testing positive, Bristol County was among seven of 13 sheriff's offices in the state to have no inmates with COVID-19, according to a report filed with the state Supreme Judicial Court.
Essex County has the highest number, with 65. Middlesex has 32 and Suffolk has 11, according to the report.
Norfolk and Plymouth counties also have one positive inmate.
The latest corrections officer to test positive last worked Wednesday and Thursday, April 29 and 30, on the detail guarding the inmate at St. Luke's, Darling said.
The officer didn't feel well last Thursday, left early, got tested and was notified of the positive result on Sunday, Darling said.
When an inmate has to be guarded at a hospital, two corrections officers are assigned each shift, he said.
The prisoner was in the hospital for over two days.
It is not known whether any other corrections officers on the detail got tested. They are only required to inform the sheriff's office if they test positive, Darling said.
It is also not known how the corrections officer and the inmate got infected, he said.
The officer is the 12th staff member of the sheriff's office to test positive for COVID-19. Currently, seven are away from the facility recovering while four others have fully recovered and returned to duty, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has been criticized by prisoner advocates for his opposition to releasing inmates due to the coronavirus epidemic.
He has maintained that protocols he has instituted over the past few months helped protect inmates and staff from the highly contagious virus.
They include masks for employees that must be worn inside the secure perimeter of the facilities. All inmates have also been given masks to wear for protection.
The facilities are cleaned and disinfected on every shift and and all staff members and new inmates are screened before entering the buildings.
In addition, according to the sheriff, in-person visitation has been suspended to limit the number of people coming in and out of the facilities.
"There are almost 70,000 COVID cases in Massachusetts, including more than 4,000 in Bristol County," Hodgson said in a statement. "We feel very fortunate that none of the cases among our staff or the incarcerated population is life-threatening."
