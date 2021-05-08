For Mother's Day, the pandemic brought lessons about family and love after a year apart

When mothers and children come together Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, there will likely be many hugs shared.
It sounds like a simple truth. In most years, it probably is. But, as many families experienced, the last year wasn’t so simple. The commonplace gatherings and exchanges of love and comfort we sometimes took for granted were suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, suddenly and without notice of when they would return.
In an effort to keep each other safe, many families have spent the last year largely apart.
But this spring returned hope, and with it, a chance to gather once again.
Mother’s Day will mark the first holiday since the coronavirus vaccine was made available to all Massachusetts residents above 16. The number of coronavirus cases statewide is declining.
For families who were relying on the vaccine before reuniting with extended loved ones, it is a welcome step toward normal.
And yet, even many within that group will not be fully vaccinated before Sunday because of the extended rollout of the vaccine.
Some will have to make the hard decision to wait for another holiday. To miss out on another Mother’s Day.
As they reflect on the last year, and the many months apart, several area mothers said the pandemic brought a lesson about the importance of family. The simple moments they most took for granted start and end with loved ones, and they’re the moments they now miss the most. It’s something they hope to cherish more moving forward.
And they all agreed: After a year apart, nothing will feel better than that first hug of normal.
What a gift that is.
Without mom nearby, a strengthened sense of motherhood
The birth stories of Saranya Durai’s two daughters couldn’t be more different.
Her first, Kyra, was born five years ago in their home country of India, Durai’s own mother nearby through every stage of the pregnancy and birth.
With her mother next to her, Durai said the worries and stressors of motherhood seemed to slip away. Her mother helped with Kyra’s baths and taught Durai traditional foods that Indians believe promote milk production and a smoother recovery from childbirth.
Relatives were always around, and they celebrated Kyra’s birth with a traditional naming ceremony festival that included over 100 friends and family members.
“Visiting her is really a tradition,” Durai said of the festival.
A few weeks after Kyra’s birth, Durai’s husband moved to the United States for work — and within the year Durai and Kyra soon followed.
Earlier this year, the 33-year-old woman, who now lives in Foxboro, gave birth to her second daughter, Smyra.
The path to motherhood this time was a completely different journey.
Smyra was born in January, in the U.S., in the midst of a pandemic. When Durai went to the doctor for routine check-ups throughout her pregnancy, her husband couldn’t join her because of pandemic restrictions. Many times, he waited in the car outside the appointment with 5-year-old Kyra.
Kyra met her little sister for the first time over a FaceTime call, unable to visit the hospital, and spent the weekend at a family friend’s house — her first time away from home and her parents for that long.
And even five months after her birth, Smyra hasn’t met many of her extended family members because of travel restrictions that prevented Durai’s family from joining her for the birth.
It has taught her a lot about motherhood and family.
“There was a lot of realization that we miss our parents, and how much we needed them,” Durai said. “From childhood, my mother was always doing something for me. I wasn’t worried because she was there.”
Her parents last visited in 2019, just before the pandemic.
“I thought until the eighth month (of my pregnancy), somebody is coming,” Durai said. “But then during the ninth month, I realized I have to prepare mentally that the pandemic is not going to allow them to.”
Durai said it strengthened her sense of motherhood and what she could accomplish alone. Her husband was only able to take one week of paternity leave after Smyra’s birth because of work obligations.
Soon, there was only her.
“Even though I’m a second-time mom, I learned more about being a mom this time around,” she said. “The first time, my mom was taking all of my troubles. This time, I became so strong. I realized there was nobody here, so I have to do it.”
The lessons her mother left her helped Durai through.
And she worked hard to mark Smyra’s birth just as she did Kyra’s — pandemic and all. She planned a smaller naming ceremony festival for Smyra within the traditional 48-day window her culture allows. Her husband’s family from New Jersey traveled up for the ceremony, along with some other friends. Some had to quarantine for the visit. Another pandemic twist.
There were only about 15 visitors that day. But her mother helped make it just as special, sending special packages from India with traditional dresses and the foods to help Durai through the first few stages of postpartum recovery.
“I realized I don’t want to miss this because of the pandemic,” Durai said about the naming ceremony. “This tradition cannot be done for tomorrow.”
She has also been reflecting more on what motherhood means to her.
She’s appreciated watching Kyra grow into an older sister. Durai was worried she would feel neglected with all of the attention on the baby, but Kyra has almost been the most excited — constantly taking videos of her little sister and waiting patiently when Durai has to attend to Smyra’s needs first.
“The greatest gift I’ve given to my first daughter is a sibling,” Durai said.
And on Mother’s Day this year, Smyra is a sweet addition to their Foxboro family, when so many other loved ones have been kept so far apart.
“The moment she smiles, that’s a Mother’s Day,” Durai said. “We have endured a lot of issues staying away from our relatives, and away from our country. This whole year has been full of challenges for everybody. But I told my husband the other day, ‘The days are going good still.’ Because of her, our days are still going good.”
Reunited — with meaning
This Mother’s Day, Shuli Aronson and her sister Mara Lechan are leaving their children at home.
It’s been a year of “Mother’s Day” with her own son, Aronson joked, with extra time spent together as just the two of them are at home because of the pandemic.
So this year, the matriarchs of her family decided they’re taking the day for themselves. Aronson will get together with her mother, Geila Aronson, and sister at a restaurant for a kid-free Mother’s Day meal.
“It’ll be nice to have adult time and kind of be a pampered mom,” the 44-year-old Foxboro woman said.
And it will be a refreshing glimpse of normal.
A usual Mother’s Day for the family means about 25 people gathered at her aunt’s home. Last year, that celebration was canceled because of the pandemic, and time spent together since has been in smaller groups and from a distance.
Aronson works as a neonatal nurse, so her proximity to the hospital and potential coronavirus exposures kept her family on high alert.
Her mother joined for Thanksgiving, but the family ate in the garage — with Geila at a separate table. Aronson and her sister have mostly kept visits outdoors.
Now, all three women are vaccinated against coronavirus, making a more normal reunion possible. They’re looking forward to sharing a meal together where they can actually see each other’s faces, and don’t have to worry about masks or sitting too close.
“It’s a little strange, but it’s exciting,” Aronson said. “Hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come.”
And Aronson said the holiday takes on more meaning this year.
“We take it for granted on a regular year,” she said. “But after not seeing each other for so long, and especially not being able to lean on my mom or my sister for support around being a mother — that’s all been more virtual this year.”
Her family isn’t the type to invest in annual family photos, preferring the candid captured moments over professional portraits. But after a year apart, Aronson thought maybe they should.
She purchased a family photo session as a Mother’s Day gift for when everyone feels more comfortable emerging from the pandemic into a large group.
“It made me realize, you might not have that opportunity again,” she said.
Waiting another year
Last year Kerri Handren spent Mother’s Day talking to her sister through the window of her Mansfield home.
Her sister came over to drop off a plant in lieu of the traditional family cookout that brings Handren’s four siblings together with their parents each year on Mother’s Day, a celebration canceled by the pandemic.
As they spoke through a window, Handren remembers feeling a solemn tug that brought the reality of the situation to life.
“It was really sad not to be able to hug her on Mother’s Day,” she said.
And this year will mark a second celebration spent apart. Not everyone in the family is fully vaccinated, and they agreed once again not to gather for Mother’s Day to protect their parents. They feel it’s important, but it doesn’t mean it is not disappointing.
“I can’t hug them,” Handren, 48, said. “That’s what I miss the most. We’re close, but not there yet.”
Handren said in a usual year, her extended family spends a lot of time together, and it’s been hard on her four kids not to see their cousins either. They’ve tried to make it up through FaceTime, Zoom and outdoor visits — with one memorable moment where her sister stood outside in the pouring rain just to catch up — but it’s not the same.
“Sometimes you take it for granted,” Handren said. “It shouldn’t be a big deal to see your family members, but this year it is. But it’s also just bringing everyone closer.
“This year kind of made everyone rethink what’s important. It’s definitely family and getting together, and being able to hug the people you love.”
Aching for Mother’s Day
Michelle Tsimtsos never found Mother’s Day to be the relaxing holiday it claims to be.
This year, she aches for it in any form.
Tsimtsos said most years, Mother’s Day becomes a drawn out discussion between extended family, figuring out who is traveling to see who and when and where.
Her mother and sister both live in Plymouth, and her fiance’s extended family all live in Connecticut. So most times, it’s up to Tsimtsos to make the trip out to celebrate Mother’s Day with both sides.
“It’s always an obligation,” the 51-year-old Mans-field mother of two said. “But not having been able to get together for so long, personally for me, this year it’s like, let’s just do whatever we can to see each other.”
She is craving the closeness that was disrupted over the last year.
Tsimtsos said the pandemic muddled life with uncertainty, making it harder to get together and navigate everyone’s comfort levels.
“The landscape has changed so many times,” she said. “My mother feels one way. My sister feels one way. I do. My daughters do. Even my sister’s daughter who is 11 has an opinion on this. We call her the mask police because she’s been so terrified.”
Tsimtsos saw her extended family sporadically, but each visit felt hesitant and scattered. Her mother has lung cancer, making her vulnerable to coronavirus. She is now fully vaccinated, and Tsimtsos is on her way, too, but even then she is nervous to trust the effectiveness after the virus was so deadly to people in her mother’s condition.
But on Mother’s Day, they will all come together, spaced out and likely masked inside her sister’s large home, for a moment that Tsimtsos hopes feels more normal now that some of the stress around the pandemic has lessened. And she will make the trip to see her future mother-in-law, too.
This year, she won’t mind either drive, because there will be much to make up for it. The face-to-face interaction. Maybe a few hugs.
“This was the goal we were getting to,” she said. “A lot has been lost through just the internet.”
A sweet moment
For the first time last weekend, Julie Carchedi gathered with her mother and sisters to meet the newest member of the family.
Baby Cameron, who is Julie’s great-nephew and her mother Ginny’s first great-grandson, is now 3 months old. And until now, his extended family knew him mostly virtually. They waited to meet Cameron until everyone was fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
It’s just one of the ways that the pandemic impacted family life, Carchedi said. But when that moment finally came last weekend, it was sweet.
Her mother, who is known for keeping Holy Water in her home to bless anyone who visits, especially the grandchildren, was able to bless Cameron for the first time.
The aunts took turns holding him and they all watched the baseball game of another nephew, Johnny, through a simulated “GameChanger” app that uses icons to depict a live play-by-play of the event.
When Johnny stole second base, they all cheered, and Carchedi laughed at how life has changed.
“This is what the pandemic has brought us,” the 55-year-old Mansfield mother of two said.
Over the past year, the family had to be creative in order to see each other. There were many outdoor visits, even in winter coats and masks, a Christmas gift exchange in Carchedi’s driveway and Easter Bingo on her lawn.
For Mother’s Day, now that most of the family is vaccinated, she’s looking forward to sharing a meal and a hug.
And soon, things will feel more normal. The family has a wedding to attend in June, and everyone is focusing on staying healthy and getting vaccinated before then.
“That’s the thing we’re all working toward,” Carchedi said. “Just the general family interactions we’ve taken for granted are coming back on the schedule. Just being able to hug somebody in the midst of joy and sadness was taken for granted, until we were unable to do it.”
Cameron will always be a perfect reminder of that.
His birth gave the family something to look forward to during the dark pandemic winter months.
“There’s love and joy again,” Carchedi said. “He brings a burst of hope and happiness. We went into this pandemic not knowing what would happen, and you see that life goes on.”
