For working mothers, the pandemic heightens challenges between work and home

Pre-pandemic, when Katelyn Scammon decided to return to work after years of staying home to raise her children, she had a hard enough time finding a job.
Interviews seemed to falter when potential employers realized she was a mother to four school-aged children, Scammon said, muddled by a stigma many women face: That their focus will be split between work and home.
But Scammon was determined. And in September 2019, she started as a paralegal in a law office specializing in estate planning. In April, she switched to a similar work-from-home position for a private attorney.
And then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
As it worsened, so did the company’s finances and Scammon was laid off in July.
She was already struggling to fulfill her work hours alongside the pandemic that sent her kids — Brayden, 12, Rylan, 10, Delaney, 9, and Donovan, 6 — learning remotely from their North Attleboro home. So in when she was laid off, there was no question of where Scammon was needed most: She would stay home.
But she wonders how it will affect women in the workforce, both herself and other mothers trying to do it all.
“I bet in the future, there’s always going to be a worry about, what if everything happens again?” Scammon, 40, said. “It typically falls on mom. I already had trouble getting a job being a mom of four kids. If you add the pandemic on top of that, I can’t imagine it making things any easier.”
Beth Fleming found her work hours altered twice because of the pandemic.
The 32-year-old emergency room nurse was pregnant when coronavirus hit. Unsure how it affected pregnancies, Fleming moved to a different unit with less exposure.
As a result, her hours became less reliable.
Before the pandemic, Fleming worked two 8-hour evening shifts a week. After it struck, she was picking up day shifts or working 12 hours to accommodate staffing and earn her keep. It was only possible because her husband was sent home to work.
A second reduction in hours came once her son was born.
Before the pandemic, the Flemings had help. Her mother-in-law watched the children once a week, and Fleming’s parents moved closer so they could also help out as needed.
But the pandemic required vigilance. Both Fleming’s mother and mother-in-law also work as nurses at different hospitals, with different levels of exposure to the virus. To mix those felt irresponsible, and the couple also wanted to respect their parents’ health.
Still, it wasn’t easy.
The baby, Reese, now 6 months, came prematurely and spent two months in the newborn intensive care unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Fleming spent her days caring for her two children, Rory, 5, and Reid, 2, before rushing back to her new son in Boston once her husband, now back in the office, got home from work.
“Not having my parents, my mother-in-law, all of the other people we would normally rely on available was challenging,” she said.
Even now, after returning to work, Fleming can only manage one 12-hour shift among her family’s needs.
Leslie Luyo was looking for a new start.
After losing her job as a mortgage loan officer the previous fall, Luyo started a certificate program in bookkeeping on Feb. 22 — just weeks before the pandemic rattled the country into lockdown.
But with her two children, Felix-Adrian, 11, and Isabella, 5, and husband Felix soon home full time, her education was put on the backburner.
Luyo stole time to study in the evenings, but the five-month program took almost double that. She finished in October, but finding work was impossible when the needs at home were still rampant.
Instead, Luyo, 38, started her own bookkeeping business out of her Norton home, where she sets her own hours.
It’s slow to start. She works in 15-minute spurts between child care and remote learning or a few hours in the evenings and on the days her kids attend school in-person.
“I don’t think I would’ve gone for opening my own business if it wasn’t for the need,” she said. “Even on the days they go to school, my daughter is back by 2 p.m. When would I work? 9-1? Their schedules are not set up for two parents to work an 8-5. I don’t believe I could go back to that at this point.”
A common theme
In a world turned upside down by the pandemic, several studies show a common theme: Women are taking the biggest hit, both economically and socially.
In April, as early pandemic layoffs totaled 700,000 jobs lost, an analysis by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that nearly 60% were positions held by women.
In September, as schools nationwide reopened only partially in-person (or not at all), the U.S. Department of Labor reported 865,000 women dropped out of the workforce — more than four times the number of men, at 216,000.
Women held just over half of all payroll jobs at the end of 2019 for only the second time in history.
Now, research by McKinsey Women in the Workplace found that one in three women are considering leaving or downshifting their careers because of the pandemic.
A majority of those women say it’s because of child care responsibilities.
And the rest of the group’s research backs those claims.
The study found that, with supports like daycare and schooling upended this year, mothers are more than three times as likely as fathers to be responsible for most of the housework and caregiving during the pandemic.
About 40% of mothers said they spend at least three hours a day more than they did pre-pandemic meeting household responsibilities.
And working mothers are twice as likely as fathers to worry that their caregiving responsibilities will result in negative judgments of their work performance.
Even before the pandemic, the study found women in senior-level jobs felt they needed to work harder and longer than their male colleagues. During the pandemic, 47% of those women said they feel pressure to be “always on” and 54% said they consistently feel exhausted.
Pre-pandemic, women and men left their jobs at comparable rates. Now, a tipped scale leaves room for gender inequities in the workplace, especially in leadership positions — and could have lasting consequences.
Effects could be far reaching
Brenda Wyss, a professor of economics who teaches a course on women in the workforce at Wheaton College, said the effects could be far-reaching.
At the most basic level, Wyss said women leaving the workforce equates to a loss of perspective, ingenuity and creativity in every industry.
But it also has consequences financially and professionally, both at the personal and societal level.
The gender wage gap, which estimates on average a woman earns 80% of a man’s salary for the same work (and less than that for women of color), is often attributed to differences in experience or the number of collective hours worked.
And even in an economy disrupted by the pandemic, those hours and experiences still count.
“Even if I cut my hours this year, or leave the labor force for half a year, the implication is that it’s not only a loss this year, but going forward,” the economics professor said.
Women who alter their participation in the workforce during the pandemic risk losing access to promotions and might return to positions where they are under-utilized. Security assets like retirement and social security, which draw from long-term earnings, also come into question.
An analysis from the Center for American Progress found that working mothers have reduced their work hours at rates four to five times greater than working fathers.
The McKinsey study found that one in four women in leadership positions were considering leaving their jobs this year, which could create a ripple effect across the population. Female leaders pull other women up, Wyss said. They act as role models, offer mentorship and diversify hiring decisions.
And it’s the women currently kicking off their careers that she is the most worried about: Research has shown that individuals who start their career during recessions see a hit in their overall earnings and ability to advance throughout the rest of their career.
And thus, the gender wage gap widens — for individuals personally, but also as a whole.
Wyss believes the pandemic has also heightened gender division at home as families were forced to decide who would pick up the extra household responsibilities.
Because women tend to earn less than men, for some families it made more sense that women’s jobs were first on the line. But Wyss also believes this could be an opportunity to renegotiate those responsibilities among partners now that many people are working from home.
She also wonders if this will shift the design of the labor force as a whole.
Women’s participation in the labor force has grown consistently since World War II, with “Rosie the Riveter” encouraging women into the workforce as men shipped off to war.
Although they were devalued when the men returned, Wyss said women never left in the numbers they may have been expected to. Participation grew rapidly until it plateaued in the 1990s.
Because gains over the last 20 years have been slow, some worry that any decrease in the female labor force this year will set back progress decades.
But Wyss sees an opportunity to reevaluate how the workforce is designed.
European countries with more support in terms of childcare and family leave for working parents see higher female participation rates, she said.
In the U.S., she thinks the labor force, and the school day, are still designed to support a pre-WWII family: A working father with a wife to tend to children and home. But with more men working remotely, and also seeing their household responsibilities increased, it highlights the need for more work-life balance.
“It’s hard to see change in women’s participation without any change in the structure of the labor force and more support for parents,” Wyss said. “We don’t have labor force conditions that make it easy to combine child care and employment. But maybe this will be one of those watershed moments where we see gender norms change that.”
Decisions
For Beth Fleming, the ER nurse from Norton, an atypical school year and career differences directly played into the decision that she would reduce her hours over her husband James.
Their daughter started kindergarten this year, learning remotely three days a week.
James, a project engineer, only has the flexibility to work remotely once a week.
It’s on that day, which coincides with an in-school day, that Fleming works her one 12-hour shift. And even then, she prepares lunch for her family and drops her daughter off at school.
“My husband has been working full-time in the long-term, so it has kind of come down to me as the go-to,” Fleming said. “It goes back to the fact that I was always sort of a part-time, at-home mom.”
When the pandemic hit, it made more sense for James to continue working full-time. He makes more money. With an unsteady economy, his job is more precious. Her schedule is more flexible and easily obtained; if he gets laid off, she can always up her hours.
But she also sees that trend playing out among female colleagues who are changing their hours to keep up with the demands at home.
And considering a year already exceptionally difficult for health care workers, she’s worried about burnout.
“My fear is that a lot of nurses are going to say, this is just too much,” Fleming said. “I love my career. But how long is it going to be sustainable for a mom to take care of her children all day, and then go take care of sick people all night? It’s exhausting. You’re always questioning as a mom, am I doing enough? With the health care situation the way it is with this pandemic, now we’ve added that to work, too.
“I’m just nervous it’s going to be too much. If this continues, and women decide they have to take care of their families instead of their career, it does put us back.”
She worries about the mental health of working mothers, who are notorious for putting themselves last.
Pre-pandemic, Fleming had it figured out.
Her breaks came from frequent gatherings with an area mom’s group, where local mothers would meet to let their kids play while they sat with coffee and conversation to unwind, together. She read self-help books on the weekends.
“I want to be the best person for my kids,” she explained, “and the only way to do that is to be the best person for yourself.”
And once a week, she left the house (and her family) entirely for voice lessons because she enjoys singing. It was one hour just for her.
“That was my reset,” she said. “And that is long gone.”
Her responsibilities at home have increased: There are more meals to prepare and dishes to wash and, somehow, more laundry.
The occasional dinner out, a break from cooking and cleaning, left with the pandemic.
She has to entertain her two younger kids while keeping them away from their sister’s lessons while listening in on school, keeping her on task and making the experience exciting.
“It’s daunting and overwhelming and emotionally exhausting,” Fleming said. “It’s challenging to try and find that time of, ‘Hey, I need a minute.’”
Her husband does get that minute.
He has a chance to decompress on his 35-minute commute to work. He has social interaction with adults during the day.
Fleming said there’s no time for that in the hospital. Her commute to Lowell is an anxious ride, now reduced to once a week.
The hour driving to work is full: A school dropoff, unwinding from a busy morning, pumping her breastmilk before her shift and mentally preparing for the “insanity” of a hospital still in the throes of the pandemic.
The ride home around midnight is her first breath away, and still it’s with the knowledge that in a few hours, she’s back on as a full-time mom.
“It’s like I put on one hat as mom, then my teacher hat and then I put on my scrubs to be a nurse,” Fleming said. “I’ve never felt this type of strain mentally.”
Katelyn Scammon, the North Attleboro paralegal, found her days suddenly consumed by schoolwork when Foxborough Regional Charter School continued fully remote this fall.
Her dining room table became a classroom: Four kids seated around cardboard partitions. She struggles with technical issues and juggles their different schedules around meals and sits with her first grader, who needs help staying on track.
“It’s been a learning curve for them and for me,” Scammon said.
Her husband Andrew works as a project manager for a biopharmaceutical company.
But for Scammon, it is tough being cooped up every day. Her daughter is immunocompromised, making outings or visits risky during the pandemic.
Scammon described herself as a “people person” and said meaningful interactions with friends have now been reduced to text messages about how overwhelming remote schooling or the pandemic is.
“There’s a lot of stressed out moms on our block,” she said.
She briefly considered sending her children to a program offering remote-schooling support at the Hockomock YMCA. But at $300 a week per child, for four children, it was impossible.
“I’d be paying just to work basically,” Scammon said. “It’s disappointing. I like having something to do other than just taking care of my kids. This was my first year going back to work, and I was happy to finally have a career of some sort.”
Meanwhile, Leslie Luyo, the Norton bookkeeper, is trying to make her new career work.
After 20 years working in real estate, Luyo said she struggled to balance family and work in a career that required availability outside of traditional work hours.
When she was laid off in October 2019, she saw an opportunity to train for a career that would allow more time at home.
She started a bookkeeping program just as the pandemic hit.
And suddenly, daycares closed, school went remote and her husband Felix, who works for Transamerica, started working from home.
“I could no longer dedicate 30 hours a week to study time,” Luyo said. “The demand changes. Suddenly, we have breakfast and lunch here. I have to figure out online school. You have to make sure you’re available there if something goes wrong. On top of that, how do you keep a 4-year-old occupied all day long, cook, clean, keep everyone quiet for your husband’s client calls and study? It was challenging. And it was supposed to be temporary, and then it turned into a permanent thing.”
Luyo asked for an extension on the program. She tried studying in the evenings, but found herself just re-reading what she learned the week before.
Finally, a blessing came when her husband took time off work in September to deal with a strain injury.
He took over the household duties while Luyo focused on studying, locking herself away all day, knowing she only had a few weeks to get it done.
“At that point, I had a deadline,” she said.
And then she graduated to the realization that she couldn’t work outside of the home and started her own business, Legacy Business Solutions Corp.
She works in between everyone else’s schedule. She checks emails and makes to-do lists in 15-minute spurts between remote learning. She schedules meetings on the days her children attend school in-person.
Even then, she stops around 1 p.m. to prepare dinner before she drives to pick them up. Sometimes she makes a few calls from the car while she waits.
Most of her paperwork comes at night, after the kids go to bed.
It’s tough to work a few minutes at a time.
“I’ve been trying to post something on my Facebook page for the last month, and I just don’t have the time,” Luyo said. “I started writing prompts during the day for when I get a chance to record it. I wanted to do them daily, but it’s just not possible. Will it be quiet? Can I find a good background? Sometimes it takes a few tries, so is there enough time for multiple takes?”
She recognizes ways her husband helps out. He steals a few minutes during his day to stack meal ingredients on the counter and throw the laundry in, so she doesn’t have to do it all.
They recently changed their meal schedule, cooking larger portions for leftovers two nights a week so Luyo doesn’t have to cook on the days her children are in school – and can use the extra hour to work.
Felix takes over in the evenings so she can work before bed.
Still, even though she’s working, too, Luyo said her husband’s job takes priority.
They share an office and if they both have a call at the same time, Luyo takes hers to the bedroom.
Her husband never stopped working throughout the pandemic, so they try to pretend like he’s not home.
“It’s weird because he’s still here, but we can’t access him,” she said. “It’s my responsibility to keep the kids occupied as teacher and daycare provider during his work hours.
“I just started and I’m not bringing home income yet — not enough to be considered full-time. We need to make sure he takes care of his job, so he doesn’t get laid off. It’s like back in the day, when dad went to work and mom stayed home. I do feel like in a sense we’re going backward a little bit.”
To ease that divide, Luyo hopes to open an office post-pandemic, when the children return to school.
“There’s an expectation if you’re working from home, that you still cook and clean and take care of the kids,” she said. “And because the kids spend more time with me during the daytime, they gravitate toward me at night. They have a harder time leaving mommy alone when she’s working.”
But there are some silver linings — namely the smile she sees on her children’s faces when she picks them up from school. They’re used to heading to daycare after.
Her motivation to get more education was to find a career that provided more time for her family.
But it was the pandemic that pushed Luyo to start her own business, a challenge she would’ve never considered otherwise. Now, she has the flexibility she craved.
“It was a tough time in the beginning, but I think in the end we have found as a family, and for myself, what looks to be the right decision for us,” she said. “It allows me to pick up my kids from school, something I have grown to appreciate – and something I don’t think I want to give up. Just seeing their faces light up when mommy or daddy are there to pick them up. Even if my business grows to something more full-time, I want to carve that time out.”
