ATTLEBORO — Former city councilor and two-time candidate for state representative Julie Hall is running to fill the 4th District congressional seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III.
Hall is the first Republican to announce for the seat.
A call to her for comment was not immediately returned Monday, but she made a statement on a website where she’s seeking the electronic signatures she needs to get on the Sept. 1 primary ballot.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for House of Representatives, Congressional District 4,” she said. “Massachusetts deserves a strong advocate on Capitol Hill who will work hard to ensure the needs of our citizens are recognized and heard in Washington, D.C.”
Hall needs to get 1,000 electronic or actual signatures by Tuesday to qualify for a spot on the ballot.
If she’s successful, she would eventually face off against the winner of the Democrat primary.
There are currently 10 Democrat candidates seeking the 4th District seat.
The district winds from Newton and Brookline in the north to Fall River in the south and includes Attleboro and Taunton.
The state’s Supreme Judicial Court authorized the use of electronic signatures for the upcoming primary last month and cut the number of signatures required in half due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hall is a retired Air Force colonel and stressed the importance of her military and other experience.
“My 30 years of leadership in the military, with the Department of Defense and state and municipal legislative experience, has taught me first-hand the impact decisions by the federal government can have on our commonwealth and its citizens,” she said. “My involvement in community and state organizations allows me to keep a pulse on the challenges facing our citizens.
"That, coupled with my professional experience working at all levels of government, makes me an effective representative and advocate for the people and businesses of District 4 and all of Massachusetts.”
Hall was twice elected to an at-large city council seat, the first time in 2015, but lost both of her attempts to win a state representative seat to current incumbent Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro.
Hawkins won a special election to replace Paul Heroux, who resigned the seat to become mayor of Attleboro in 2018.
Hall challenged Hawkins again in the fall of that year and lost for a second time.
Registered Republicans and unenrolled voters can go to nominationpapers.com/juliehall to sign her nomination papers.
