ATTLEBORO — Julie Hall said her last-minute decision to jump into the race for the 4th Congressional District seat was to give people an alternative.
“People need a choice,” she said Tuesday. “There should always be another option.”
Hall, a former at-large city councilor in Attleboro and a two-time candidate for state representative, is the only Republican vying for the seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III, who’s challenging incumbent Edward Markey in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
There are 11 Democrats, most of whom are from Newton and Brookline, fighting it out for Kennedy’s seat. The district stretches from Fall River in the south to Brookline in the north.
It’s only been a couple of weeks since Hall decided to get into the race, so she’s been scrambling to get the 1,000 voter signatures she needs to get on the ballot.
The deadline for submitting the signatures was Tuesday at 5 p.m., and when contacted by The Sun Chronicle at midday, Hall had just delivered nomination papers to town halls in Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, three of the 34 cities and towns in the district.
She was on her way to print out more electronic signatures she’s gotten via the Internet and get back on the road, she said.
The state’s Supreme Judicial Court authorized the use of electronically acquired signatures for nomination papers last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The court also cut the number needed by 50 percent.
Hall sent out a robo-call for signatures to eligible voters over the weekend.
She had five others working with her to deliver the papers and she was optimistic about meeting the deadline.
Hall said she’s gotten signatures from every city and town in the district including 400 from Attleboro alone.
All told, she said she had about 1,700 signatures, but some of those were likely duplicates and some may have come from outside the district and wouldn’t be counted.
“I’m going for every (signature) I can get,” Hall said.
She said she believes that in the end she’ll have enough to get on the primary ballot, which will put her on the general election ballot since she’s the only Republican running.
“I think we’re going to do it,” she said. “I feel good about it.”
It’s not likely she’ll know if she’s made it onto the ballot until sometime next week because the signatures must be verified.
The primary is slated for Sept. 1 and the general election is Nov. 3.
