NORTON — The founder of the Bernie & Phyl’s furniture store chain, which is headquartered along Route 123, has died from coronavirus-related complications.
Bernie Rubin, 82, died Monday in Florida, the family confirmed.
He started the furniture store in Quincy with his wife Phyllis in 1983. They were known for appearing together in campy commercials, which always ended with the slogan, “Quality, Comfort and Price (That’s Nice!).”
The business became one of the most successful furniture retailers in New England, expanding to nine stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company employs hundreds.
Bernie & Phyl’s relocated from Quincy to Weymouth, and there were eventually outlets in Raynham, Braintree and Natick.
The Norton headquarters at 308 East Main St. (Route 123), near the Easton line, opened in the mid-1990s. It includes the corporate offices and warehouse.
The company supports various community causes, including the all-night graduation party for Norton High School seniors.
Rubin also supported the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Home for Little Wanderers, Bridgewell (for those with disabilities and recovering from substance abuse), and the Pine Street Inn for homeless men.
“Bernie was very philanthropic and loved giving back to the community,” the family said in a statement. “In many ways, Bernie was larger than life. He touched the lives of countless people with his warmth, charm, wit, charisma, and generosity. Everyone who met Bernie loved him and he will be greatly missed.
“Bernie was one in a million. He was kind, hard-working, fair and, above all, loved his family — which included his entire extended Bernie & Phyl’s family.”
Rubin, who was born in Boston, is survived by his wife Phyllis and three children. The couple, who were married 61 years, had been living in Florida in recent years.
