FOXBORO — Up until last year, it’s been tradition for residents to gather in early June to celebrate Founders Day in honor of their town’s birthday.
But the event has been canceled for another year because of the pandemic and won’t return until the summer of 2022, according to an announcement from the organizing committee Thursday. This includes the general parade, all field activities at the Booth Playground and the fireworks.
Over the past several months, the Founders Day Committee has been closely monitoring the pandemic as well as state health and safety regulations.
Chairman Scott O’ Donnell said the decision was not made lightly.
“It takes a small army of dedicated volunteers a full calendar year to plan, organize, and fund-raise for Founders Day,” he said. “We love gathering with friends and family just as much as everyone else. But the reality is, we have a lot to consider when it comes to hosting the parade, field activities and fireworks.
“The state is just beginning to really reopen. It would have been logistically challenging to try to hold a large-scale event that met the state’s current health and safety guidelines. And more importantly, we’re still in a pandemic. Everyone’s safety is of our utmost concern.”
One vestige of the celebration will remain intact again this year, though. O’Donnell said the committee is planning to host a virtual Wagon and Doll Carriage Parade similar to one held in 2020.
Participants submitted short videos or photos of their child’s decorated wagon or doll carriage, which were then compiled into a video montage. More details will be available shortly on the website and Facebook page.
Plans are to return to a full celebration next summer.
“We’re absolutely planning for that,” O’ Donnell said. “We love planning this event. The committee meets regularly throughout the year, and we’ll continue to plan accordingly. We look forward to the time we can once again see everyone gather and celebrate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.