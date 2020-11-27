Four of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area stayed in the state’s coronavirus red zone this week.
And only one of the four, Norfolk, improved its numbers. The other three, Attleboro, Rehoboth and Seekonk got worse.
The red zone has the greatest incidence of the disease among the four color-coded categories established by the state.
The other six communities — Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville and Wrentham — are all in the yellow zone, where they were last week. And out of those, only Plainville improved its numbers.
Yellow is the second-highest virus category.
In other words, eight of the 10 Sun Chronicle communities are heading in the wrong direction, which is reflected in the increasing number of cases area-wide. That figure topped 500 for the first time this past week since the pandemic began in March.
All told, there were 541 new cases in the area.
Attleboro had the most at 148 followed by North Attleboro at 78.
The second biggest total was two weeks ago when the number hit 484. Last week it was 429.
Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 4,559 confirmed cases and at least 174 confirmed deaths in the area for a death rate of 3.82 percent.
The leaders in mortality are Attleboro at 68, Wrentham at 40, North Attleboro at 29 and Mansfield at 16.
When a community is in the red zone, it means it averages at least 10 new cases per day over a 14-day period per 100,000 people.
In addition, its rate of positive tests for coronavirus is 5 percent or above.
This week, Attleboro’s average number of new cases was 43, up from 35 last week.
Rehoboth’s average number of new cases this week was 34, up from 28, and Seekonk’s average was 41, up from 34.
Norfolk had better numbers. Its average number of new cases plummeted from 116 last week to 28 this week.
The percentage of positive tests in Attleboro went from 6.38 to 6.99.
In Rehoboth it went from 5.46 to 5.95 and in Seekonk it went from 7.08 to 7.52.
Meanwhile, Norfolk cut its number nearly in half, falling from 10.01 to 5.31.
Two of the six towns in the yellow zone seem to be in danger of landing in the red, with positive test rates over 4 percent and climbing.
Those towns are North Attleboro, which had a positive test rate of 4.75 this past week, up from 3.39 the previous week; and Wrentham, which has a positive test rate of 4.03, up from 3.15.
All the towns in the yellow zone are well over the average of 10 new cases per day, the first number needed to propel a community into the red zone.
The lowest out of the six towns is Mansfield at an average of 19.9 new cases per day.
The highest is Wrentham at 37.4.
Meanwhile, the positive test rates for the other four towns are all below 3 percent.
Foxboro is at 2.99, Mansfield is at 2.88, Norton is at 2.48 and Plainville is at 2.62.
As with North Attleboro and Wrentham, their positive test rates would have to hit five to go into the red zone.
