It’s election day Tuesday in four Attleboro area communities, with annual town elections taking place in North Attleboro, Mansfield, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
All the elections had been postponed from earlier dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is requiring several safety measures at the polls to keep voters and election workers safe, from mandatory masks to spacing apart and frequent cleaning of voting booths.
And to reduce in-person voting, early voting by mail was encouraged by the towns, and hundreds have taken advantage of that. A few towns also have reduced voting hours and poll locations.
North Attleboro
In North Attleboro, all voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Attleboro High School off Landry Avenue.
There is a four-way race for two three-year seats on the school committee, with candidates Martin Tragni, incumbents James McKenna and Talia Yourell — who is serving out an unexpired term on the board — and Sarah Stone, PTO president at the Early Learning Center.
Tragni has been an outspoken critic of town government and the school department, and McKenna has served on the board for 21 years and is currently the chairman.
Three are vying for two three-year spots on the park and recreation commission — incumbent Thomas DiFiore, John Ruppert and Daniel Knight.
In the third race, Robert A. Cote is challenging incumbent Dale S. Langille for a three-year seat on the electric commission.
Mansfield
Mansfield’s election features the most races of any of the towns, with four contests.
Polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mansfield High School gymnasium at 250 East St.
There are a total of 17,774 registered voters in town and the town clerk’s office has sent out more than 2,650 absentee ballots.
There are races for select board, school committee, town moderator, and housing authority.
For select board, incumbents Jess Aptowitz, the board’s chairman, and Frank DelVecchio face a challenge from longtime finance committee member Walter Wilk for the two three-year terms. Wilk heads the finance board.
For school committee, board members Kiera O’Neil and Lauren Scher face opposition from Vivian Webster, a social worker, for two three-year seats. O’Neil has been on the school board nine years.
Longtime moderator Robert Saquet and Kostas Loukos will be vying for the one-year slot of moderator. Saquet has been moderator for 32 years, and Loukos, 21, a Suffolk University student, sits on the conservation commission and ran for the board of selectmen in 2018.
Vying in the final race, for a five-year housing authority term, are James Ragazzo and William Snyder. The seat is held by Elizabeth Dye, who decided not to run.
“It is an usually busy election,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
Rehoboth
With a heavy interest in early voting, this year’s election voting has already exceeded last year.
More than 900 mail-in ballots have been processed, Town Clerk Laura Schwall said.
Last year’s election brought out only 719, or 9 percent, of voters, but there was just one race for park commission.
There is only one race again this year, but it is for two three-year seats on the controversial Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee. Aaron Morse and Ellen Corvi are challenging incumbents Anthony Arrigo and Richard Barrett.
The ballot shows three candidates for two three-year selectmen seats: incumbents James Muri and David Perry Jr. along with Laura Dias Samsel. However, the latter withdrew after the ballots were printed.
No one is officially running for a five-year housing authority seat, a position held by Lynore McKim, but it can be filled by a write-in candidate.
A nonbinding ballot question asks residents if they support a 35 mph speed limit on all unposted roads.
Voters living in all three precincts will be casting ballots from noon to 4 p.m. at the senior center/Council on Aging, 55 Bay State Road (Route 118).
There are 9,579 registered voters.
Seekonk
The election will be quite busy, with a three-way race for town clerk and two seats on the board of selectmen.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gym of the high school at 261 Arcade Ave.
In a rare race, Town Clerk Florice Craig faces opposition from Sandra Escaler and Bryan Mulvey for a second three-year term. Craig had also been assistant town clerk for 2 1/2 years.
It is unusual to have a race for town clerk in area towns, especially when there is an incumbent.
Selectmen David Andrade and Nelson Almedia have opposition from Adam Petronio, who in recent years served in the U.S. military.
Andrade is the board’s chairman, and Almedia its vice chairman.
Assistant Town Clerk Lorraine Sorel along with registrars are actively running the election since Craig is a candidate.
There are 10,749 registered voters.
