Four local mothers, four stories, one Mother's Day apart from any other

Sunday will be a Mother’s Day like no other.
And mothers everywhere hope there won’t be another like it ever again.
Coronavirus, an insidious, invisible presence that sickens and kills with reckless abandon is keeping some moms from their kids on this special day, except through electronic communication and shipped or mailed gifts and cards.
The disease physically isolates family members.
Restaurants usually packed with families for brunch or dinner Sunday will be empty, with some of their owners focusing on take-out or delivery.
Family gatherings will be few and small, if any at all, especially, where older moms are involved because they are the most endangered from the virus.
The older moms and the grand-moms and great grand-moms will find themselves separated from their offspring even if they live next door.
But most children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will find a way to honor them on this most special of days, which was started by a woman named Anna Jarvis in 1905 “as a way of honoring the sacrifices mothers made for their children,” according to history.com
Nine years later in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson made the holiday official, designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day from that time forward.
Soon after, commercialization crept in and ruined the day for Jarvis. Eventually she “denounced the transformation and urged people to stop buying Mother’s Day flowers, cards and candies.”
For her, it cheapened the day.
Jarvis lost that battle and today, most moms love the gifts. But now even with flowers, cards and candy sent in the time of the highly contagious coronavirus, some will still try to see their moms in person.
A poll published on zippia.com showed that 15 percent of all respondents said they will break the quarantine to visit their moms in person.
That may not be such a good idea. Staying away may be the best gift of all.
Another statistic found on history.com said telephone calls typically increase by 37 percent on Mother’s Day with kids separated by geographical distance connecting to their moms. This year, that spike could be even greater.
And in the age of cyberspace, more and more kids and moms will connect through online platforms like Zoom and FaceTime that enable virtual visits with more than one kid at time.
Connections will be made, but it won’t be the same.
A poll on littlethings.com said the most longed for Mother’s Day gift is “time with family (moms) been separated from.”
A hug, a kiss, the physical presence of their kids is most often the most appreciated gift of all, but this year that remains elusive for many.
Loretta Lapierre is one of those older moms.
She’s 87 and lives with her husband of 69 years Armand at Christopher Heights, an assisted living facility in Attleboro.
Loretta’s been through it all.
She had nine kids.
They’re all grown, all successful and some are even retired with grandchildren of their own.
She and Armand have a biological and emotional legacy a mile long with 24 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Many of the offspring and offspring of the offspring and the offspring of the offspring of the offspring are spread all over the nation, but there are so many there’s still a crowd around nearby.
It’s tight-knit family used to gathering, especially on days like Mother’s Day, and Loretta, the mom, grand-mom and great-grand-mom, always looked forward to seeing any among that sprawling family who could attend.
There are none of those gatherings now because the family has to protect its older members. And that’s not just Loretta and Armand, but anyone who’s reached their 60s as some have.
But Loretta and Armand, both healthy, but in their 80s, need to be protected the most.
And they are.
“They send us packages and necessities,” Loretta said of her brood in a telephone interview. “They take good care of us.”
She speaks fondly of Tuesday night dinners the family once had at the homes of different kids who would take turns hosting.
And she recalls the days when she and Armand owned a small weekly newspaper called the Regional Recorder with distribution in Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
Producing a paper was lot of work and that work couldn’t stop even with seven or eight kids rambling around the house.
Even when she was nine months pregnant with one of them, Loretta was setting type in the kitchen of their home, she said.
“I was pregnant for that issue and the next issue I wasn’t,” she laughed. But neither she nor the paper skipped a beat.
In her family, Mother’s Day has often been celebrated with a brunch at the home of one child or another. Everyone would bring a dish to share.
And there was one occasion where the whole family was treated to a meal at Segregansett Country Club in Taunton.
Eight weeks of coronavirus isolation is a long time for a family that likes to visit, but Loretta takes a positive view.
“Now with Zoom we’re having family get-togethers, which are wonderful,” she said.
So that’s the way it will be on Sunday.
A mom who lives in Mansfield will share her special day with a special day for her son.
Julie Carchedi of Mansfield will celebrate the graduation of her son David, 22, from Sacred Heart University on Mother’s Day.
She, along with husband Paul and the families of three other Sacred Heart graduates, Matthew Everton and Connor Poirier of North Attleboro and Cole Doherty of Attleboro, all close friends of David, had planned to attend the ceremonies on Sunday at Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Conn., but coronavirus put a stop to that.
The four friends all graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in 2016, but none were aware until later that they had all decided to attend the same college.
They stayed close friends throughout their four years at Sacred Heart.
They had plans to celebrate together with their families after the ceremony.
Now, those plans have changed.
Each of the four families will be ensconced in their respective homes with their respective graduates to watch a virtual ceremony streamed live at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
They will get together on Zoom and toast the graduates and take photos, Julie said.
David is the first of her two kids to graduate from college and, as a mom, she couldn’t be prouder.
She said time has flown by.
“I feel like I just put him on the bus for kindergarten,” she said. “I’m so proud of the way things worked out.”
In days gone by, Mother’s Day was often spent at sporting events in which her kids were involved. Julie said she actually enjoyed sitting in the stands with the other mothers.
Like Loretta Lapierre, she looks at the positive side of things noting that Friday is her wedding anniversary, so the weekend actually consists of three celebrations.
Staying home will make things less hectic, Julie said.
“We don’t have to rush all over the place,” she said. “There’s some beauty in what we’re doing.”
And sharing her special day makes the day extra-special.
“It’s a great way to spend Mother’s Day, celebrating your children as well,” Julie said.
Part of the post-graduation celebration will be a trip to the homes of David’s grandmothers.
David won’t be able to go inside, but he’ll be able to see them.
“We’ll go see the grandmothers at some point and take pictures from outside,” she said.
David is scheduled to start a master’s degree program at Bryant University in a couple of weeks, while his sister Linnea, 19, will be heading into her sophomore year at Ithaca College in the fall.
At least everyone hopes that’s the way it will go depending on the course the virus takes.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Julie said.
Megan Jusczyk of Plainville has younger children.
Malia is 11 and Kole is 4.
Megan has lived through a mother’s nightmare.
When Malia was two going on three, she was diagnosed with cancer and became very ill.
Her treatments, which included a stem cell transplant and a 100-day quarantine, were torturous for her and her mom and dad, but she survived and is thriving today.
It took years to recover and get rid of the cancer, so Mother’s Day 2017 was one of great joy, Megan said.
“The best Mother’s Day was 2017 when Malia was five years cancer free and we had our little one-year-old, Kole running around,” Megan wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “I can’t remember what we did, but I remember feeling very lucky.”
Malia’s and the family’s ordeal led Megan and her husband Glen to start a foundation called For Kids Sake, which raises money for pediatric cancer research so that someday some mother she will never meet and some child she will never know won’t have to endure the agony she and her family endured.
Megan said they are being careful with Malia in the wake of coronavirus because of her medical history, but quarantine is something they’ve been through before.
They’ll be better equipped psychologically to handle it than some.
She sympathizes with those who are going through it for the first time.
“I’m sad that people have to experience this fear since I know it will have an emotional toll,” she said.
Mother’s Day will be difficult because the family won’t be able to see Megan’s mom, who’s a nurse on the front lines of coronavirus, nor Megan’s grandmother — except electronically.
She said the celebration this year probably would have been at her grandmother’s home.
But now her grandmother will be there alone except for a son that lives with her.
“Not knowing how many more years we have left to celebrate with her, makes not seeing her this year hard,” Megan said.
But like the other moms, she has a positive attitude.
“Right now, my family is healthy and I am grateful for that!” she said.
Kellsie Capece of Wrentham became a mom for the first time less than a month ago.
She brought her son David Marc Alger Jr., her first child, into the world on April 17 in the midst of the world’s worst pandemic in a hundred years.
America was a month into fighting the disease and had already seen 33,898 deaths.
Massachusetts was at 1,404. Attleboro was at 18.
Kellsie and dad David’s hometown of Wrentham had yet to see any.
It’s dangerous time for young and old alike.
Kellsie said immediate family members were allowed to meet her bundle of joy, but not right away.
“We made the decision to allow only immediate family members to meet him,” Kellsie said in an email. “They were advised before hand that if they wanted to meet him they would have to self-quarantine for at least two weeks prior. When they finally got to meet Junior, they had to wash their hands, practice good hand hygiene and wear a mask.”
One wonders what that baby’s brain thought of all those masked people peering down at him. What kind of a world is this?
As a new mom, she wanted to share her joy, but like the other moms she found the silver lining in tough situation.
“While it was disappointing to not have any visitors in the hospital, it provided us with more time to bond as a family,” she said. “Overall, the experience was truly just about the three of us which is what it’s all about.”
She’ll be honoring her mom by dropping her favorite flowers off at her home and chatting via FaceTime where the new grandmother will likely get to see her new grandson.
Meanwhile Kellsie, who works as nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and David Sr.. who works as a corrections officer at MCI Norfolk, will enjoy a cookout on the deck and a walk with David Jr. later in the day on Mother’s Day, she said.
It will be years before her first child will know into what kind of world he emerged, but the story will be told.
“Someday, I will tell my son that he was born during an unprecedented time of uncertainty, fear and economic collapse,” Kellsie said. “Although some people had to stay home from work, his father and I, as first responders, continued to work up until his arrival. It was a crazy time in history, but it brought families closer together and provided a sense of togetherness and camaraderie.”
