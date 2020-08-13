Coronavirus claimed four new victims in Attleboro over the past week, bringing the city’s death toll to 59 and the 10-community Sun Chronicle area’s total to at least 148.
Meanwhile, the number of new cases in the area fell from the 105 recorded last week to 56 this week, a decrease of 46 percent.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the area has recorded 2,344 confirmed and probable cases.
Despite the fewer number of cases overall, three of the area’s towns recorded enough new cases to move up in Gov. Charlie Baker’s color-coded map that indicates danger levels for the virus.
Red indicates the highest daily infection rate — more than eight cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period, which in this case is from July 26 to Aug. 8.
Yellow is the second highest rate at four to eight cases per 100,000; green is the third highest at fewer than four cases per 100,000; and white indicates there have been fewer than five cases altogether in a city or town.
For the most recent two-week period, Rehoboth and Seekonk jumped two levels from white to yellow.
Foxboro went from white to green.
Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield remained in the green category and Wrentham remained in the yellow category.
Out of the 349 cities and towns listed on the chart, the vast majority fell into the white category, 218 communities, or the green category, 85 communities.
A total of 35 communities were put in the yellow category and 11 were determined to be red.
For the week ending Aug. 8, the state recorded its fifth straight week of rising case numbers.
Over that stretch, the numbers rose from the low point of 1,395 per week to 2,671, a 91 percent increase.
The total number of confirmed cases statewide as of Aug. 12 was 112,969 and the total number of confirmed and probable cases was 121,707.
While the 91 percent increase is worrisome and has caused Baker to intensify rules on outdoor parties and delay the next steps of reopening the state, it’s not as severe as what happened at the beginning of the pandemic, when the first week registered 527 cases and four weeks later had jumped to 16,976.
Meanwhile, the statewide death toll resumed its downward trajectory after bumping up last week.
For the week ending Aug. 8 the toll was 95, falling from 116 the week before.
The week before that it was 91.
The week ending April 25 saw 1,170 deaths statewide by comparison.
The total number confirmed dead statewide as of Aug. 12 was 8,547 and the number of confirmed and probable dead was 8,769.
Meanwhile hospitalizations, a key indicator watched closely by state officials, edged up for the second consecutive week after plummeting for 13 consecutive weeks.
The average number of patients with coronavirus per day statewide at the height of the pandemic during the last week of April was 3,875.
Two weeks ago the average number per day was 369. Last week it was 373 and this week it was 391.
Again the numbers are not skyrocketing, but they’re going in the wrong direction.
The number of cases in nursing homes fell to 110, down from 211 last week and 226 the week before that, which is good news.
However, nursing homes continue to record the majority of deaths in the state. Last week 87, or 79 percent, of the 110 deaths statewide came in nursing homes.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 63.8 percent of all deaths have occurred in nursing homes.
