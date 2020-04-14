A mental health clinician at the Dartmouth House of Correction has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
The employee is the fourth staff member of the sheriff’s office to be infected with the highly contagious virus. However, no inmates have contracted it, according to the sheriff’s office.
“She has no symptoms and is feeling well,” Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said in a statement Tuesday, referring to the clinician.
Due to the pandemic, all mental health consultations with inmates are done between a Plexiglas partition, Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.
In addition, all staff members working inside the facility wear personal protection equipment, he said.
The clinician worked from April 8-10 but had “extremely limited contact with staff and inmates,” Darling said.
She was tested last Wednesday and received the results over the weekend.
The clinician is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said, and will return to work when cleared by a doctor.
A nurse who was working in the Women’s Center tested positive for COVID-19 last month and has since returned to work.
A K9 officer who contracted the virus earlier this month is expected to return to work Tuesday.
A correctional officer who tested positive earlier this month remains home. He has reported feeling well and is expected to be back to work soon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hodgson said he has over the past month instituted protocols to protect staff and inmates from being infected, including cleaning and disinfecting the facilities on each shift, issuing masks for staff and inmates and screening staff and new inmates arriving at the facility.
“The policies and procedures we have in place to deal with infectious diseases are working and the team here has been doing an amazing job,” Hodgson said.
“The next two weeks are expected to be the surge in Massachusetts, so I hope everyone stays safe. We’ll get through this together,” he added.
