FOXBORO -- Satisfied the Kraft Group can manage low-attendance New England Patriots home games without compromising public health and safety, selectmen have opted against sitting out the 2020-21 NFL season.
While details are not fully fleshed out, board members on Tuesday enthusiastically embraced operational plans to play home games before approximately 14,000 season-ticket holders at Gillette Stadium this fall.
However, the Patriots still need approval from both state and local public health agencies before proceeding at a time when the state’s daily COVID-19 case count has been inching upward.
Jim Nolan, chief operating officer of Kraft Sports Entertainment, said the comprehensive framework is based on multiple layers of protection, and voiced confidence that ticket holders will comply with mandated safety protocols such as wearing face coverings.
“We believe we can provide a safe environment,” he said. “We want to do the right thing. We don’t want people coming to Gillette and being at risk.”
According to Nolan, face coverings will be required in order to enter the stadium, and ticket holders will have to remain seated at all times unless walking to a restroom or concession stand.
Although he voiced confidence that ticket holders will comply voluntarily with these and other safety protocols, Nolan said stadium management is prepared to enforce them if need be.
“People say to me, ‘How are you going to police masks?’” Nolan said. “Basically, the same way we police people smoking cigarettes.”
He added that fans without face coverings would be identified by security cameras scanning seating, bringing a subsequent visit from Team Ops personnel and, if necessary, by police officers. Those still refusing to comply would risk lose season ticket privileges.
Ticketing and attendance protocols also will reflect a significant departure from past practice.
According to Nolan, conventional season-ticket booklets will not be issued this year. Instead, ticket-holders who wish to attend games this year will be contacted directly prior to each home game with specific seating assignments.
These weekly assignments may or may not be at or near the ticket holder’s normal seats, and may be in another section entirely, depending on circumstances. If the assignments are priced at a lower face value, the difference will be refunded to the ticket holder’s account, Nolan said.
“If someone normally sits in Section 109, we most likely will not be relocating them to the upper deck,” he said.
Upon arriving at the gates, fans will undergo mandatory wellness checks before proceeding to metal detectors and, finally, ticket scanning stations.
To discourage ticket holders from relocating to different seats once inside the stadium, Nolan said all seats not specifically assigned will be zip-tied shut.
Conventional season-ticket holders will park for free in the vast lots across Route 1 from Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium. Tailgaters will be given three spaces of separation from the next vehicle, and post-game tailgating will be prohibited.
Club seat and luxury suite holders with parking passes will utilize conventional spaces located behind the stadium.
In addition, concession stands will be physically distanced from each other, with markings separating patrons waiting in queues, and hand-sanitizing stations will be installed throughout the stadium.
Lastly, Nolan said, attendants will be stationed in every restroom for periodic sanitizing, while partitions will be installed between sinks and, in men’s rooms, every other urinal will be taken out of service to enhance distancing.
“We feel that we have so much capacity we are not going to have any lines,” he added.
The Patriots’ home opener is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.
