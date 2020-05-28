FOXBORO — A Foxboro High School senior has launched a petition demanding his classmates get a live and in-person graduation ceremony this summer, not the drive-thru version the school department has planned.
This is the second petition Josh Bertumen, secretary of the FHS Class of 2020, has initiated on the Change.org website calling for a live graduation.
“Students and parents are not happy with the school’s plans for a drive-thru,” Bertumen, 18, said Thursday, the day after Foxboro High officials said they planned a scaled-back version on Sunday, June 7.
In the plea for people to sign on the website, Bertumen wrote: “We are seeking your support to give the Class of 2020 the celebration that it has worked very hard for as it is OUR graduation, not the administration’s. It is only through your help that the senior class can have the final ending that has been taken from us due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 788 signatures on Bertumen’s latest petition.
Foxboro is one of a number of school districts around Massachusetts targeted on Change.org by people upset with modified or scaled-down graduation plans, including Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton. As of Thursday there were more than 11,000 signatures on those petitions.
An earlier petition that Bertumen and a friend launched in April called for an in-person ceremony at Gillette Stadium. That garnered more than 2,000 signatures over a course of several weeks, he said.
The most recent effort, which has been up for a week, seeks to gather support for having the school department reconsider the June 7 plan, which will have students directed to exit their vehicles in small groups and proceed to a stage in front of the high school.
One by one they will walk across the stage to receive their diploma — which will be left on a table — as the family car passes by. After picking up their diplomas, the new graduates will be directed back to their family cars and depart the campus.
School officials said the plans were based in part on a survey of parents and students, but Bertumen said the results of that survey have not been made public.
He said the school “needs to go back to the drawing board.”
The senior, who plans on attending Bentley University in the fall, said he’s “gathered a bunch of support from students and parents,” but the school administration has been has been dismissive.
“We’ve been willing to talk to the administration but that request was denied,” Bertumen said.
He’s also made attempts to reach out to school committee members and school officials on social media. He said some parents have sent emails supporting his position to the administration.
A phone call requesting comment from Superintendent of Schools Amy Berdos was not returned by Thursday evening.
So far, Bertumen said, the signatories to his latest petition include about 115 of the 213 families of Foxboro High seniors.
“I believe we should remain hopeful and schedule an in-person graduation in the summer,” he said, adding that all health and safety protocols would be observed.
That’s an approach the school department has already rejected because it would exclude students who have signed up for the military, have to report to college early or have family commitments.
Bertumen said he envisions a backup plan where those students could receive their diplomas early while the majority of seniors are allowed to gather for an in-person ceremony, sometime after the state allows outdoor graduations after July 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.