FOXBORO -- Local planning officials are soliciting input from businesses in and around the town center to help develop strategies to bolster an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coordinated by the state Dept. of Housing and Community Development, the so-called Local Rapid Recovery Planning program offers qualified communities specialized expertise to promote downtown recovery through a framework of short-term activities.
According to Town Planner Paige Duncan, Foxboro has been awarded $60,000 worth of consulting services to devise a game plan that will help stabilize the central business district in the pandemic’s aftermath.
In particular, the six-month process offers cities and towns an analysis of short-, medium-, and long-term recovery goals along with proposed projects or actions that preserve downtown character and ensure economic vitality.
Before then, however, local businesses are being asked to participate in an online survey to help identify particular characteristics of respondents and whether they believe their respective locations promote business growth. Special attention is paid to access, parking, safety and the overall condition of both public and private infrastructure located nearby.
The anonymous survey, which is being administered by FinePoint Associates of Brookline, also queries respondents about whether they view local government as a help or hindrance -- particularly in regards to licensing and permitting, signage and parking regulations, historic district and outdoor dining restrictions.
Duncan said that interested parties can take the online survey at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRRPBiz
Foxboro already has received a technical assistance grant through the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative that funded a 2018 community branding and way-finding program aimed at improving directional awareness in the town center while introducing new visuals to freshen the town’s brand recognition.
In keeping with that objective, an ad-hoc committee comprised of business owners and town officials had met for several months to develop a visual strategy to compliment ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and parking access in the town center.
Since then, the town has attached themed promotional banners to light poles around the Common, with directional signs expected later this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.