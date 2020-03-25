Foxboro, Plainville and Norton are reporting their first confirmed cases of the coronavirus, joining a growing list of communities in the Attleboro area.
Foxboro Town Manager William Keegan reported four cases in a release Tuesday.
None of the four required hospitalization, and two of the cases are nearing the end of a recommended 14-day quarantine, he said.
Foxboro previously had reported only one potential case that was later designated as a confirmed case by the state Department of Public Health Tuesday morning.
DPH officials Tuesday afternoon revised that number to four confirmed cases when test results proved positive, Keegan said.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified the Plainville Board of Health Tuesday the town had a positive coronavirus case.
The patient is in isolation, and the town’s public health nurse will monitor their condition and will be reaching out to anyone who may have had direct contact with the resident, the town said in a statement.
Earlier this month, an elementary school parent was suspected of having contracted the virus, which partly led to the schools being deeply cleaned, but the parent ended up not having the virus.
Norton's board of health is reporting it has two cases.
Several other Attleboro area communities have reported confirmed virus cases, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Wrentham and Seekonk. North Attleboro has five.
The increase in local virus cases is not a surprise as more testing and results are becoming more readily available, authorities say.
Local officials stress the importance of the social distancing and good hygiene practices to limit the number of cases that could potentially occur.
The next few weeks are important in the cycle of the coronairus pandemic as cases will continue to increase, town officials said.
Keegan has been doing daily Facebook live broadcasts from his office to keep residents informed of the impacts to Foxboro. He intends to continue the broadcasts until the health emergency subsides.
