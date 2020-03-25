Foxboro, Plainville, Norton and Rehoboth are reporting their first confirmed cases of the coronavirus, joining other communities in the Attleboro area.
Foxboro Town Manager William Keegan reported four cases in a release Tuesday.
None of the four required hospitalization, and two of them are nearing the end of a recommended 14-day quarantine, he said.
Foxboro previously had reported only one potential case that was designated as confirmed Tuesday morning by the state Department of Public Health.
DPH officials Tuesday afternoon revised that number to four confirmed cases when test results proved positive, Keegan said.
The department notified the Plainville Board of Health Tuesday the town had a positive coronavirus case.
The patient is in isolation, and the town’s public health nurse will monitor the resident’s condition and reach out to anyone who may have had direct contact with the patient, the town said in a statement.
Earlier this month, an elementary school parent was suspected of having contracted the virus, which partly led to the schools being deep-cleaned, but the parent ended up not having the virus.
Norton’s board of health is reporting two coronavirus cases.
And in Rehoboth, the board of health has been informed by the state of a positive case, the town announced Wednesday.
“The resident has been notified and we are in the process notifying those who came into contact with this person,” the town said. “The individual, as well as people the individual was in contact with, will self-quarantine at home.”
“We have known that COVID-19 was coming to Rehoboth. Our COVID-19 Task Force has been preparing for the arrival and we are prepared to respond,” selectmen Chairman Gerry Schwall said. “I ask members of our community to remember that it is the simple things done correctly that will save lives.
“Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay away from those who are feeling ill. Stay home; especially if you feel sick. The simple things we were taught as a child will help protect our families, our friends, and our neighbors.”
Most other Attleboro area communities have reported confirmed virus cases, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Wrentham and Seekonk. North Attleboro is now up to nine. Mansfield reported Wednesday that it has five confirmed cases and 24 residents self-quarantining.
Norfolk is the only community that hasn’t reported a case.
The increase in local virus cases is not a surprise as more testing and results are becoming more readily available, authorities say.
The next few weeks are important in the cycle of the coronavirus pandemic as cases will continue to increase, officials say.
Local officials stress the importance of the social distancing and good hygiene practices to limit the number of cases.
Keegan has been doing daily Facebook live broadcasts from his office to keep Foxboro residents informed. He intends to continue the broadcasts until the health emergency subsides.
Many communities have been posting local and state health updates on their websites.
