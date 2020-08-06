FOXBORO -- Local students will be returning to the classroom on a part-time basis this fall under a hybrid back-to-school framework unanimously approved by school committee members Wednesday night.
Crafted with input from a steering committee of more than 60 administrators, faculty, staff and municipal officials, the plan features a rotating schedule of in-classroom and at-home learning tailored to the needs of different grade levels.
“This is a big decision for the town of Foxboro,” school board Chairman Richard Pearson during a marathon, three-hour presentation by central administrators.
Although educators continued to insist that students respond best to full-time classroom instruction, health and safety concerns, limits on infrastructure and far-reaching logistical challenges made that option impractical, if not impossible.
They also suggested that starting the school year with a full-time remote learning program, while the safest of three options, would short-change local students.
“We recognize that the circumstances of every family and staff member are different, and that no plan ultimately will satisfy everyone in the community,” Superintendent Amy Berdos stated in a cover letter introducing the plan when it was posted online earlier this week. “I am confident that we can prioritize both safety and learning as we prepare for the start of a successful school year.”
In that same cover letter, Berdos suggested that a full return to daily, in-person classes would be impractical while characterizing last spring’s experience with remote learning as inadequate.
While detailed and elaborate in many ways, the hybrid proposal leaves a number of critical questions unanswered, perhaps none larger than whether unions representing faculty and support staff will buy into an unprecedented program.
Berdos made clear the nature and scope of proposed operating changes will require negotiations with employee unions, although she said a poll of 240 local teachers indicated that 79 percent favored a return to in-person instruction.
In addition, the plan will be subject to revision based on evaluations by state education and public health officials.
Beyond that, officials noted the hybrid plan may need to be jettisoned based on changing circumstances, or a spike in reported cases of coronavirus.
“No matter what decision we make tonight that could change at the drop of a hat,” freshman committee member Michelle Raymond said.
The draft back-to-school plan can be viewed in its entirely at the Foxboro Public Schools COVID-19 Resource Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.