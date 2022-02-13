FOXBORO — School officials intend to rescind the school district’s mask mandate Feb. 28, with a vote expected Monday.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education decided last week school systems don’t have to require masks for students and staff after that date.
A special school committee meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at town hall.
“At this meeting, with the support of our Foxboro Board of Health and local health officials, I will be recommending to the School Committee that our current Face Mask policy” be rescinded as of Feb. 28 in alignment with DESE’s guidance, Superintendent Amy Berdos said Friday.
Feb. 28 is a Monday and start of a new school week.
School virus cases have continued to decline as they have elsewhere.
There are only 12 active cases where students are isolated and not attending school, with just two involving high school students, the school district reported in its latest case summary posted on its website Wednesday.
Also, the high school vaccination rate is around the 80-percent threshold previously required by state officials to obtain a waiver from masking requirements.
School officials continue to promote and host clinics to boost vaccination rates. Another clinic, coincidentally, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 in the Igo School cafeteria.
Berdos, however, had acknowledged at the last school committee meeting many teachers and other staff as well as some students will likely continue to wear masks.
State guidelines strongly recommend unvaccinated individuals continue to mask indoors even after face coverings are no longer required.
The local mask policy has been controversial, with a few parents speaking at school board meetings opposing the requirement.