FOXBORO -- On the eve of Foxboro High School’s 145th commencement ceremonies, school committee members this week rallied around the administration’s decision to pursue a drive-thru option in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I fully support what we are doing on Sunday, even though it obviously isn’t what any of us hoped for,” committee Chairwoman Tina Belanger said. “It’s an awesome opportunity to make this a unique experience -- a very different experience from what they otherwise would have had.”
Belanger’s endorsement came in the wake of an online petition drive spearheaded by class secretary Josh Bertumen to reconsider the scaled-back version planned for this Sunday in favor of a conventional, in-person commencement held at some point over the summer.
Bertumen’s petition had reportedly gathered nearly 800 signatures by late last week.
The administration’s graduation program calls for students to arrive at the high school after a vehicle processional beginning at the Ahern Middle School. Upon arrival, they will be directed to exit their vehicles in small groups and proceed to a stage which will be erected in front of the high school.
One by one they will walk across the stage to receive their diploma -- which will be left on a table -- as the family car passes by. After picking up their diplomas, the new graduates will be directed back to their vehicles and depart the campus.
Belanger, whose son Sam is president of the Class of 2020, said she was confident the administration had vetted all options before deciding upon the most appropriate and safe alternative.
“We’re trying to make it as memorable and special as we can,” Superintendent Amy Berdos concluded.
