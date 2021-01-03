FOXBORO -- School officials are pushing back against new state minimums for live instruction, claiming they would be counterproductive to the interests of local students.
The new standards, adopted by the state Board of Education on Dec. 15 and slated to take effect Jan. 19, call for 35 hours of live instruction, averaged over a 10-day period, for school districts utilizing a hybrid approach, and 40 hours for those with full-remote learning.
Foxboro’s hybrid learning program now provides 30 hours of live instruction at the elementary level and 32 hours for middle and high school students, according to Superintendent Amy Berdos.
“I will share with you that there is incredible frustration… based on this information coming out in the last week and now having to come up with a plan in order to meet the new requirements,” Berdos told school committee members last week.
A recap of the Dec. 15 meeting posted on the Department of Education website confirms that any district failing to comply with, or obtain a waiver from, the new standards, will have to make up structured learning time before the end of the school year.
Arguing that the hybrid program developed locally has worked well for most students and their families, Berdos said she intended to seek a waiver from the new standards, which would affect roughly one-third of Bay State school districts.
“We really feel that our elementary model is the absolute best for the social and emotional needs of students based on the environment we are living in now,” she said, adding that Foxboro’s younger students are “thriving” despite pandemic restrictions.
School board members agreed, voting unanimously to back Berdos’ call for a waiver.
“I think a waiver is the only way to go at this point,” said committee member Tina Belanger, who noted that local school officials participated in repeated discussions before formally adopting the program prior to the start of classes last September.
“What we have done in Foxboro to meet our students every single day, I think, has made a difference,” added Chairman Richard Pearson, who later criticized what he termed the state’s “one-size-fits-all” approach.
First time for minimums
According to Berdos, state education officials had never established minimums for live instruction last summer, as districts across Massachusetts struggled to develop back-to-school plans that balanced pandemic safety and learning goals.
“They have now changed that,” she said.
The new regulations also mandate daily live check-in periods for students working from home in either a hybrid or fully remote program, suggesting that “office hours” or other optional check-in opportunities are not sufficient.
“That is a requirement we have to meet by Jan. 19,” she said.
School Business Administrator William Yukna defended the current elementary schedule, with students attending either morning or afternoon sessions five days a week, provides for class sizes of 8-10 and affords greater personal interaction between teachers and pupils.
“The quality of time they are getting to spend with those teachers, whether it’s the a.m. or p.m. program, is really outstanding,” Yukna said, adding that other school districts have sought to emulate Foxboro’s approach.
Committee member Michelle Raymond agreed, stressing that advantages inherent to reduced class sizes were more important than minimums on live instruction.
Board member Rob Canfield also bristled at suggestions that Foxboro students are somehow being shortchanged when it comes to learning time.
“Our kids are in school full-time,” Canfield said. “They are not in a classroom in a school building full-time, but all of our students are in school five days a week, full days. We are delivering a close to full-time learning model for our students. “
Belanger pointed out that under normal, pre-pandemic circumstances, students attended classes 6 1/2 hours a day, five days a week — a total of 32.5 hours.
“What we are doing currently is in accord with what we normally do,” she said, describing the new state requirements as “moving the goalposts” in mid-stream.
In addition to their wholehearted endorsement of Berdos’ waiver application, school board members urged local parents to contact state officials in support of Foxboro’s current learning plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.