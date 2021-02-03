FOXBORO -- On the first day of Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccinations, 88-year-old Milli Greene said she was a little nervous upon getting her first dose. But it gave her hope.
Greene was the first senior to receive the Moderna vaccine at the Foxboro Senior Center where it was administered free of charge by the town's fire department in conjunction with the health department.
Greene is a member of the Council on Aging Advisory Board and she was the first person to sign-up and was able to receive the shot at 9 a.m. Monday at the center.
"I am very happy to be able to get this. Hopefully, this is the first step to recovery," Greene said.
Jeanne Banneau, 81, was the second senior to receive the vaccine from Tom Kenvin, the fire department’s deputy chief and the town’s public health nurse.
"It didn't even hurt at all. I am very relieved. It was very convenient. I didn't have to wait in a long line," Banneau said.
One hundred Foxboro seniors 75 and older signed up to receive the vaccination at the center this week on Monday and Wednesday -- 50 seniors per day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., averaging 12 people every hour. The 100 slots were reserved within 15 minutes last Friday when the phone lines opened.
Director of Foxboro Council of Aging & Human Services Marc Craig said, "I am excited to move to this next phase of returning to normalcy and I am very happy for the seniors to be able to experience this. Many seniors were very emotional when they were able to secure appointments on a first call/first serve basis."
Craig said for him this was a huge milestone.
"Today is February 1, the start of Phase 2, the first time people over the age of 75 are eligible to get the vaccination. This is the only pathway to normalcy and that they can regain the lives they have lost last year."
Cory Shepardson, a firefighter paramedic who has been assisting alongside Kenvin for both flu and the coronavirus vaccinations, said this is another good day to get more people vaccinated and to hopefully end this pandemic.
Kenvin and Shepardson set up for the clinic at the center by preparing items such as syringes, and bringing the vaccine up to room temperature prior to administering to the recipients which took about 15 minutes.
"It feels great to be able to do something. We know it is just a drop in a bucket, however, we are really hoping to be able to acquire more doses in the future so we can actually be more proactive within our community," Kenvin said.
Town manager Bill Keegan, who visited the center on Monday morning, thought the day was an important step forward for the town and seniors.
"This is just the beginning of how we can really get the rest of the community lined up for inoculations and get us on the road to recovery from COVID-19. So we are excited about this opportunity today," Keegan said.
