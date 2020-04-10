FOXBORO -- Local families seeking an extended respite from the rigors of at-home lesson plans will have to wait until summer recess, now scheduled to begin on June 17.
Embracing the results of a recent faculty survey, school committee members on Monday voted unanimously to eliminate the upcoming April vacation, arguing it would interrupt both progress and continuity made on remote learning in recent weeks.
“We don’t want to lose the momentum,” Superintendent Amy Berdos explained while endorsing plans to scratch the traditional spring break.
This means students will continue with remote learning assignments during the week of April 20-24, although Patriots Day -- on Monday, April 20 -- remains an official state holiday.
Had board members voted to retain the April break, the 2019-20 school year would have concluded a week later, on June 23.
Under an amended stay-at-home order imposed last month by Gov. Charlie Baker, all Bay State schools will remain closed until at least May 4 -- though there are no guarantees that classroom learning will resume at that time.
In the wake of Baker’s directive, school administrators rolled out a remote learning program that strives to import elements of classroom culture into home-learning environments to keep students engaged in meaningful and productive ways.
All things being equal, Berdos stressed that in-classroom learning is a far better option than virtual lessons. But without assurances that schools will reopen May 4 -- or indeed, at all, this year -- officials opted to stay the course and continue the existing at-home program.
“We can’t know that tonight, and we might not know it for another three weeks,” committee Chairwoman Tina Belanger said of a possible return to the classroom. “I think there is more merit in continuing with learning in April than going through June 23.”
“Families have their own rhythm set up by now,” added veteran board member Beverley Lord. “If we break it, and then try to bring it back a week later, it’s going to be terrible.”
Earlier, Berdos said that 332 faculty members surveyed by the local teacher’s union overwhelmingly backed continuing with remote lessons through the April break.
A remote participant in Monday’s meeting, board member Brent Reuter acknowledged that some parents have been stressed by trying to sustain at-home learning plans amid family disruptions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“But I think the most important thing in uncertain moments is just to keep on keeping on,” Reuter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.