FOXBORO -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Foxboro High School seniors had to miss many traditional events they had looked forward to. But one thing that they were able to do was the last day class event "the Senior Rolling Caravan."
The motorcade of seniors in vehicles held on Wednesday started at Mass Premier Courts on Green Street, traveling to South Street to the high school, then to the center of the town and ending at Ahern Middle School.
Anya Doherty, one of the graduating seniors participating in the annual event which was different from other years due to social distancing rules, thought it was nonetheless amazing. She appreciated the the town's support, seeing teachers, parents, and friends standing along the route.
"It feels so special that during these times where most of our senior events are canceled we are still able to celebrate. The parade meant so much to me and all my peers. It's something we will always remember," she said.
"Thanks to everyone for coming out to celebrate the 2020 seniors," said Jack Brightman, another senior participating in the caravan. He was driving a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme (courtesy of Greg Calabrese).
His father Matt Brightman who was watching the parade from South Street said: "Thanks to the Foxboro High School, police and fire departments for organizing the parade to celebrate the kids. Congrats to all the 2020 grads."
Marisa Collins's son Matthew and her niece Jamie DeVellis are graduating from FHS this year. She was watching the parade on South Street with her parents Mario and Sandra Morini who live in Cape Cod and her daughter Riley Collins.
Marisa Collins, who was in the annual rolling caravan 32 years ago, thought this year's was "awesome."
"I am glad they found the way to do it even with a difficult time. I am happy kids got to do this. It's emotional and for our family, too, because the last of 10 grandchildren are graduating from Foxboro High School," she said.
It was an emotional moment for her father, too. "It was wonderful and exciting. It is the part of the town that makes this town so great," he said.
"It's hard for young adults that they could not have everything that's normally had due to the pandemic, but I think the parade was a wonderful thing that they were able to salvage from all of this. I think students had a little bit of zoom in their spirit today," his wife Sandra said.
Debra Grant, a French teacher at FHS who came to watch the parade, said, "As teachers, we never see the parade because students leave school and go directly to the parade, but it was one thing they could have when they lost so many things and activities this year that weren't able to happen."
Grant said did not know how many teachers showed up but that the faculty parking was almost full.
Jamie DeVellis, a graduating senior, said the parade went off better than expected.
"It got very sentimental when we drove around the high school and see our teachers again," she said.
Foxboro High School principal Diana Myers-Pachla, who watched the seniors as they drove by and waved to her, said, "We are truly heartbroken, we just wish that senior students could have all the pieces of graduation, so we are doing the best we can."
According to Myers-Pachla, it's been a town tradition to have this event for seniors. She said this year, the last year of the class would have been the May 22, but with the pandemic, a lot of things have changed and shifted, including advanced placement and other exams.
She said as a result, the class officers requested Wednesday for the rolling caravan.
"This year with so many changes that are taking place because of the COVID-19, we are glad one of the events at least can take place," Myers-Pachla said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.