ATTLEBORO — When the state refused to establish a Stop the Spread coronavirus testing site in Attleboro, citing a lack of money and personnel, a group of state lawmakers began an effort to establish one of their own.
One of the leaders, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said the group found a site, the Attleboro YMCA, and acquired a medical provider, Manet Community Health Center Inc., but hit a wall when it came to the approximately $70,000 needed to run the “barrier free” effort.
“Barrier free” means no cost to the patient and no appointments or referrals needed, both of which are intended to encourage testing in an area that lawmakers have called a “desert.”
The program would run for eight weeks, one day a week.
Manet can do the tests for $58 each, Hawkins said.
Hawkins hoped that Mayor Paul Heroux would fund the effort from the city’s $1.3 million CARES Act cash, but Heroux said the city will only pay to get Attleboro residents tested and urged the group to get other communities in The Sun Chronicle area on board.
The Sun Chronicle reached out to the nine town managers and administrators in Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham on Friday to see where they stood, but only two responded by deadline.
Foxboro’s Town Manager Bill Keegan, who just returned to work after recovering from coronavirus, said the proposal is something he would back.
“Yes, more testing sites are needed and that is something I would support for this region,” he said in an email.
Plainville’s Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson said she could not comment without knowing more about the proposal.
The town managers would have to take the matter before their select boards for approval.
Hawkins said more testing is desperately needed in the area.
“If we don’t know where the disease is we can’t stop it,” he said.
The only test site in Attleboro is at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, which charges $150 per test for those without insurance. Referrals and appointments are needed.
The two cities in northern Bristol County, Attleboro and Taunton, which have about 100,000 residents between them, have no state-sponsored Stop the Spread sites.
Residents have to drive to Brockton or Fall River to find one.
Meanwhile, Fall River and New Bedford, in the southern end of the county, have five STS sites between them.
All told, there are 23 statewide.
