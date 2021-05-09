Bristol Elder Services this week announced a partnership with the rideshare company Lyft to provide free rides for those needing transportation to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Individuals must be 55 years of age or older, have no transportation access, and have a cellphone.
Riders must live within the BES service area of greater Attleboro, greater Fall River, and greater Taunton.
Questions and requests for rides can be directed to Trish Robertson at 774-301-1984 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Rides are subject to driver availability.
