LaSalette Vaccination Site
Bristol Elder Services this week announced a partnership with the rideshare company Lyft to provide free rides for those needing transportation to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Individuals must be 55 years of age or older, have no transportation access, and have a cellphone.

Riders must live within the BES service area of greater Attleboro, greater Fall River, and greater Taunton.

Questions and requests for rides can be directed to Trish Robertson at 774-301-1984 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Rides are subject to driver availability.

