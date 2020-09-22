ATTLEBORO — Capron Park Zoo has wireless Internet access and a wireless public address system thanks to a $50,000 donation by its nonprofit support group.
Installation of the technology was completed early in the summer and the Friends of Capron Park Zoo’s gift was acknowledged Saturday with a citation from the state’s House of Representatives presented by Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, in Capron Park.
Friends President Wendy Foster said the donation was made to “raise the efficiency and effectiveness of providing animal care through improved documentation methods, faster access to animal information and broader access by more zookeepers and animal education staff.”
It also lays the foundation for WiFi access for zoo visitors and will expand educational opportunities for them, she said.
Trenches had to be dug for the wireless Internet system and the zoo took advantage of that to install the wireless public address system. It can play music and make announcements about upcoming events, lost children or the zoo’s closing times.
Foster said the new technology also helped the zoo meet the state’s coronavirus reopening guidelines.
“Without it, Zoo Director Lew Stevens and Parks and Forestry Superintendent Derek Corsi said the zoo probably would not have been able to reopen when it did,” she said.
