ATTLEBORO
When Adam Chamberlain enrolled his daughter Caitlyn in the Attleboro Virtual Academy last summer, he did so hoping for some consistency.
As schools planned to reopen, the coronavirus pandemic bred uncertainty over potential exposures, quarantines and closures that the Chamberlains felt would disrupt Caitlyn’s education.
So, they opted to go fully remote for the consistency it offered in an atypical year.
“This was our only sense of control,” Chamberlain said. “It was a hard decision. But we figured we’d rather know what we were getting into from the start, rather than worry about cases or if our daughter was exposed or, will there be school next week?”
But Chamberlain and other fully remote families said it feels like those efforts were disregarded as the district announced last-minute changes to the program this week to address needs regarding its return to in-person learning.
Three elementary remote classrooms will be cut with two months left in the year, their teachers reassigned to in-person positions and students split among other remote classrooms.
The moves brought swift criticism from families.
Assistant Superintendent Laurie Regan said the shift is difficult but necessary to reallocate resources and meet the needs of all students after the state ordered schools to reopen in-person this month.
Regan said the district reassigned teachers to the Virtual Academy in September to accommodate nearly 1,250 remote students. Since then, about 400 have transitioned back in-person, so some teachers also need to return to address the growing population there, she said.
Several in-person elementary classrooms have grown to 26 students while other remote classes are down to about 16.
“This has been hard,” she said. “I was looking at all of our students and where the resources were, and where the needs were on both sides.”
Three teachers from first, second and third grade virtual classrooms were reassigned to support positions teaching small groups from large in-person classrooms. Students from the three classrooms, about 50 total, will join other remote classrooms after April break.
Some parents asked why additional staff weren’t hired to keep the students together, but Regan said the district is underfunded and having students join existing classrooms will provide more consistency than hiring substitutes who don’t know the Attleboro Virtual Academy curriculum.
On Wednesday, she reached another compromise: After feedback from families, Regan said she is creating time for the reassigned teachers to hold ongoing meetings with their original classrooms.
“I give the teachers in the AVA a lot of credit,” she said. “If it weren’t for them, and their time and energy and the work they put into making those connections virtually, this wouldn’t have worked. It’s because our teachers were so good at creating caring relationships with their students that it worked, and why this is so hard. I know how much it means to everyone, the students, families and teachers.”
For the Chamberlains, their devastation is a direct result of Caitlyn’s relationship with her second grade teacher.
Her class of about 20 is one of those to be split.
Chamberlain said Caitlyn was always an enthusiastic student, but her work ethic plummeted this year to the point where she actively avoided her schoolwork. It was one-on-one meetings with her teacher that turned things around in February.
“Within two weeks we saw Caitlyn just light up,” he said. “When you see a relationship being built that’s genuine, there’s something meaningful there as a parent.”
Now, the connections with her classmates and teacher fostered over nearly seven months — some of her only connections as her family observed strict quarantine guidelines because of the pandemic — will be lost, and Caitlyn will have to start over.
“It’s been such a hard year, and this is such an unneeded thing,” Chamberlain said. “There are so many other things out of your control and that you can’t fight against. But this decision feels one step too far.”
Chamberlain said justifications given by the school department weren’t enough.
“The parents and families who decided to send their kids in person did that knowing there would be a change,” he said. “But it feels like instead our situation is facing the consequences of it. There’s a disconnect there.”
Annie Rogers said her daughter June cried alongside her third grade classmates during a call Monday when they learned they would be split up.
June doesn’t like school to begin with, so Rogers said it is important to have a teacher who knows how to keep her interest despite her apathy. Now she is concerned that dislike will grow as she struggles to catch up to new classmates, teachers, routines, schedules and learning styles.
“We’re talking three bodies here,” she said. “They couldn’t have come from anywhere else? I haven’t heard of any other options that were discussed, and I don’t believe it was done.
“My biggest frustration is because it’s a small population that’s affected by a decision, it feels like it doesn’t matter, and it should. If it affects one student, it should matter.”
Erin Sullivan said it feels like the district is prioritizing in-person students, even though families were given the choice to remain remote.
She enrolled her second grader Casey into the Virtual Academy because the family lives in a multi-generational household and she wanted to provide some consistency for her son.
“I feel like, as parents, we’ve tried so hard to make proper decisions for our children over the last year,” she said. “So to have this decision made for us, in the last hour, this late in the school year, is shocking. It’s devastating for our children who have had to endure enough over the last year.”
But Regan said this school year has been full of difficult decisions for every student, coupled with state requirements districts across the state were not prepared to accommodate and a constantly changing student body.
“We’re trying to be fair to what everyone is experiencing in our schools,” she said. “This decision was not made lightly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.